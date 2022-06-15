Ryan Gosling presents Cringe Crane in Barbie movie

To say we are ready for Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie It is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks great as the hero of the movie and Gerwig Lady Bird And the little Women It was an Oscar-nominated masterpiece. But on Wednesday, Warner Bros. released its first look at Ryan Gosling Like Ken. And it gives complete camp, complete confusion. We’re not sure how Mattel feels about that.

With his platinum locks, a light denim jacket, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking through his low-cut pants, we’re already arranging treatment dates for the nightmares that are sure to save us.

no no land The house looks like one of those creepy, older men in West Hollywood who still think they’re in their twenties. The kind of pretending to know Megan Thee Stallion’s words to hit people half their age. (Remember that Steve Buscemi meme? “How are you guys kids?”

Perhaps his eyebrows smiled. or his absolute value. Or the annoying, named “Ken” boxers. But honestly, blonde hair might be: it’s just hair who – which bad.

Given Gerwig’s genius, that’s probably the point. Perhaps it’s meant to give an embarrassment, ironically. Maybe it’s going to be a movie that makes fun of the superficial plastic absurdity of it all.

Ruby said earlier British Vogue That the movie wouldn’t be what people expected: “People generally hear Barbie and think, ‘I know what this movie is going to be like,’ and then they hear Greta Gerwig write it and direct it, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…'” So we have some hope .

The upcoming movie is packed with stars, featuring the likes of Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Barbie Ferreira, Simo Liu, Issa Ray and Michael Cera. The film will be released in theaters on July 23, 2023.