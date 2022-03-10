Ryan Coogler speaks after being mistakenly suspected of attempted robbery

The manager of “Black Panther” in Atlanta, was trying to make a withdrawal from his account at Bank of America. The cashier received an alert on his account, according to a police report obtained by CNN, because the amount exceeded $10,000. The teller informed her boss that she believed Coogler was trying to rob the bank and 911 was called.

According to the report, Coogler wrote a note on the back of his withdrawal slip, stating that he wanted to secretly account for the money, given the amount.

When the police arrived, two of his colleagues were arrested in a car parked outside the bank and put in the back of a police car. Kogler was placed in handcuffs while police investigated the call. The police report stated that he was released shortly after his identity was verified.

“This situation should never have happened,” Coogler said in a statement. “However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to his satisfaction and we moved forward.” diverse.