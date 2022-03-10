Ryan Coogler speaks after being mistakenly suspected of attempted robbery

The manager of “Black Panther” in Atlanta, was trying to make a withdrawal from his account at Bank of America. The cashier received an alert on his account, according to a police report obtained by CNN, because the amount exceeded $10,000. The teller informed her boss that she believed Coogler was trying to rob the bank and 911 was called.
According to the report, Coogler wrote a note on the back of his withdrawal slip, stating that he wanted to secretly account for the money, given the amount.
When the police arrived, two of his colleagues were arrested in a car parked outside the bank and put in the back of a police car. Kogler was placed in handcuffs while police investigated the call. The police report stated that he was released shortly after his identity was verified.
CNN has reached out to a Coogler representative for comment.
“We deeply regret this incident. It should never have happened, and we apologize to Mr. Coogler,” Bank of America said in a statement to CNN.
Coogler was in Georgia at the time of the accident, working on the production of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” a sequel to his 2018 hit movies.
The movie is scheduled to be released in November.
More Stories
Jussie Smollett is set to be charged with a hate crime hoax
Black Panther director mistaken for thief, handcuffed at Bank of Atlanta – WSB-TV Channel 2
Al Pacino looks back at his amazing role in The Godfather