Ryan Coogler, director of “Black Panther”, was mistakenly arrested for bank robbery

Bodycam footage shows police officers handcuffing Coogler inside the bank, with a close-up shot of the back of his sweatshirt, which has “Fear of God” written on it.

“What’s going on?” Coogler asks as he puts his hands behind his back.

Then the officers took him outside and put him in the back of the police car.

Coogler explains to the officers that the money was for a medical assistant who works for his family, preferably in cash. He adds that he does not want people around him to know how much money he has been taking and that he regularly gives bank tellers a note when withdrawing cash.

“She was frightened when a black man handed her a letter,” Coogler tells police in the video. “If she’s afraid, she has to admit it.”

As Coogler explains what happened, he also tells the officers that he feels like he’s about to have a panic attack and is trying to manage his feelings.

“You’re making your point, right?” Coogler tells police. “You all with guns and jackets. You all understand what I’m saying? What’s my point? What’s my point? At the bank, you’ve never shared a fucking problem with us, brother.”

Two people who were waiting for Coogler in a black SUV outside the bank were also handcuffed. After questioning everyone and it seems the police have decided something is wrong, Coogler asks everyone to be released from the handcuffs. Police obligate.

Coogler asks for all officers’ names. When an officer suggested he write it down, the manager said he wouldn’t touch a pen or piece of paper in his car.

“I’m not getting there, brother,” Coogler tells police. “I haven’t had pistols drawn in a while, brother. Do you understand what I’m saying? I’m trying to get my money out of my own account. … It’s a big deal, man.”

The footage shows that the police recorded a list of all the officers involved in the incident along with the case number and provided it to Coogler.

On the 911 call, the bank teller told the operator that when she asked Coogler a question about how he wanted the money, he told her to look at the note on the deposit slip.

“I asked for his ID and he handed me his ID,” the cashier told the operator on the 911 call. “It’s a California ID, but I didn’t look at his name because I’m just, like, totally shaken. I don’t know what he’s trying to do.”

Coogler is a writer and director whose films include Oscar-winning Black Panther And the creed. He is currently in Atlanta filming the sequel to the Marvel song, Black Panther: Wakanda Foreveris set to premiere on November 11th.