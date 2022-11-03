Russo-Ukrainian War: Live News and Updates

Ukrainian soldiers return to a village to spend the night last week before heading to the front line in the Kherson region. Ukrainian officials said they expected a pitched battle for control of Kherson. attributed to him… Ivor Prickett for The New York Times

Kyiv, Ukraine – The day after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, they captured the southern port city of Kherson and raised the Russian tricolor flag over the main regional administrative building. On Thursday, the flag is no longer there.

Some residents say that Russian soldiers, patrols, and checkpoints have also become extremely rare in the city center.

Over the past two weeks, residents and Ukrainian officials say, the Russian Occupation Civil Administration has been steadily evacuating and taking anything it deemed valuable when they set up a new headquarters across the river, 50 miles to the southeast.

But the apparent removal of the Moscow flag over the main government building and the scarcity of Russian soldiers visible in central Kherson on Thursday were remarkable, leaving residents wondering what it means and what might happen next.

It almost certainly did not herald the end of the fight for the city. As the Ukrainian forces slowly advanced, the residents said they were preparing for battle, stocking up on food and water and preparing shelter.

The Russians were seen in recent days fortifying defensive positions outside the city, the capital of the Kherson region, and on the west bank of the Dnipro River. There was no visible evidence of a mass movement of soldiers across the river towards Russian-controlled territory.

Pictures of the empty flagpole went viral on Russian and Ukrainian social media on Thursday. “Today, we can say that the Russian tricolor flag has been removed from all administrative buildings,” said Serhiy Khelan, the Ukrainian official in the Kherson region. “We hope the Ukrainian flag will be raised there soon.”

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia has deployed about 40 thousand soldiers on the western bank of the Dnipro River, where the city of Kherson is located, in an attempt to prevent Ukrainian forces from retaking it, the only regional capital under the control of the Kremlin. The Ukrainians advance into the city from the north and west, but continue to meet fierce Russian resistance.

Ukrainian officials said they expected the battle for the city to be brutal, as losing it would be a major strategic and symbolic loss for the Kremlin. They warned that Moscow might try to create the illusion of a withdrawal to drag Ukrainian forces into the trap.

Internet and telephone service in the city was unreliable. One of the residents, Oleksandr, said in a text message that he saw the Russian flag removed from the building of the regional administration and “so-called ministries” as he headed to the market. He requested that his full name not be used due to safety concerns.

“On the one hand I was happy to see that, but on the other hand I’m worried there will be a mess now,” he said. “So I bought extra stuff because I don’t know if it will be safe to move around town in the coming days or weeks.”

There is little apparent panic in the city, although people think it is only a matter of time before the bombs start falling, according to a resident named Evan. He said residents are stockpiling water and non-perishable foods, as well as gasoline and firewood.

“They clean and secure their basements,” he said.

Evan said that over the past two days he has seen plainclothes occupation authorities strip goods from local government buildings, removing furniture, office supplies, and even plumbing fixtures. He said soldiers in uniform have become rare in the city.

As fighting rages outside the city – with Ukraine claiming to have retaken more than 100 towns and villages in the past two months across an area roughly the size of Belgium – the occupation administration in charge of the city has announced its departure. Evan said he and the others fear that this is a good sign.

“I think they are removing their personnel so that if they break through the defensive lines, they can easily bombard the city,” he said.

Russian pro-invasion military bloggers sounded alarmed on Thursday. some Talk about a possible evacuation of troops. Aharon He hoped that Russia had lured the Ukrainian forces into a trap.

Speaking to Russian state television, Kirill Strimosov, deputy head of the Kremlin-appointed occupation administration, continued to urge people to evacuate areas on both sides of the Dnipro River, saying that Russian forces would “most likely” move to the east bank.

Alexander Kots, a journalist for the Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda wrote video For the main administrative building without the Russian flag. in Another videowas driving through other government-related buildings, including City Hall, that still had flags flying.

Anna Lukinova Contribute to the preparation of reports.