November 4, 2022

Russians score an own goal – Napi.hu

Arzu 27 mins ago 1 min read

A Chinese warehouse was also attacked in Ukraine on Thursday – as Oleg Nikolenko reported on his social media page. Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson for World economy According to him, according to the article, the Russians shelled the port of Mykolaiv when they hit a warehouse there, which was rented by a Chinese company.

The warehouse contained 17,000 tons of sunflower oil, which was destroyed in the fire, and the value of the damage was significant, about 26 million dollars (10.7 billion forints), according to Nikolenko.

The spokesman added: “The Russians are systematically trying to exterminate Ukrainians.” Food warehousesAnd they don’t even care that they might belong to someone else.

According to Nikolenko, after this attack, China must also realize that Moscow needs to be reined in as soon as possible, and Beijing should call on Russia to stop the war in Ukraine. The Chinese leadership is currently adopting a somewhat neutral stance with war The relationship did not condemn Russian aggression and called for reconciliation between the parties.

