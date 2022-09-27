Russians flee to Mongolia to evade Ukrainian mobilization

Written by Michael Kon

ULAN BATAR (Reuters) – Thousands of Russians have fled into Mongolia across its northern border in an attempt to evade conscription in Ukraine, increasing pressure on the government in Ulaanbaatar and its efforts to distance itself from the conflict.

The Russians were forced to queue for hours at the border crossing at Kyakhta in the ethnic Mongolian province of Buryatia, but said they had no other choice after President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” of 300,000 troops aimed at repelling a counterattack in the Russian-occupied region of Buryatia. . Ukraine.

One of them said, “My country has started partial mobilization and I think it negatively affects society.” We waited a very long time on the Russian side of the border: about 16 hours.

Surin Bhattur, the owner of a guesthouse in the capital, Ulaanbaatar, which usually caters to backpackers, was helping his friends in Buryatia to escape conscription.

The guest house has been filled with Russians since Putin’s mobilization order, and Pat Thor said he had already turned down dozens of requests for the family.

“I wanted to help them, it was very difficult,” Pat Tour said. “Now they are looking for work in construction or agriculture, so they have something to do while they are here.”

A newly arrived guest, who identified himself as Alexei, said he crossed into Mongolia last weekend, leaving behind his wife and three children. He arrived at the border late at night on a tour bus full of other young Russians.

“There were a lot of young people and a lot of people trying to get away from Putin,” he said.

Alexei, a 40-year-old construction worker, plans to stay in Mongolia until the situation in Russia improves, and said he will do whatever it takes to avoid war.

“We are not afraid, but why do we have to fight in Ukraine, why?” He asked, “If other countries attack Russia, we will fight for our country. But why are we going to Ukraine? Why?”

The story continues

Although the Mongolian citizens demonstrated against the Russian invasion, the government itself remained steadfastly neutral.

Landlocked Mongolia is almost entirely dependent on Russian oil and gas, and also benefits from a gas pipeline that Russia plans to build through its territory to supply China.

Mongolian President Ukhna Korsukh met last month with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Samarkand to discuss plans for the pipeline, which is expected to begin construction within two years.

Last week, former President Tsakhya Elbegdorj urged Putin to end the conflict, adding that ethnic Mongolians in Russia had been used as “cannon fodder” and had been killed by the thousands in Ukraine.

“Since (Putin) started this war, Russia has been mired in fears, full of tears. Your mobilization brings oceans of suffering. Mr. President, stop the senseless killing and destruction,” he said in a speech posted on social media.

(Reporting by Michael Conn in Ulan Bator; Editing by David Stanway and Michael Berry)