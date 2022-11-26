Russians Fire Strange Missiles at Ukraine, Catalin Novak Arrives in Kiev – Our War News Saturday

On Friday, 6,060 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, and 5,470 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border declared that they came from Ukraine, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) informed MTI on Saturday.

Of those admitted, the police issued temporary residence certificates valid for 30 days to 170. Within this period, they have to visit the office of the National Directorate of Immigration as per their place of residence to obtain the final documents.

The ORFK reported that 84 people – including 31 children – fled the war in Ukraine and arrived in Budapest by train.

The Budapest police headquarters announced on the police.hu website that it was assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine with emergency police. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work.

They are in constant contact with the National Directorate of Disaster Prevention, the National Directorate of Immigration, the Hungarian State Railways Ltd., the Budapest Transport Center, the Police Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality, and the Government Office of the Capital Budapest. , as well as staff of aid agencies wrote.