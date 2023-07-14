July 14, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Russian warship appears off US coast, Ukraine fears use of Western warships – Friday Our War News

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

The Russian government has decided to close Poland’s diplomatic mission in Smolensk, Russian news agency Interfax wrote on its website on Friday.

The press service of the Russian Cabinet reported that “a government decree was adopted on the closure of the consular representation of the Republic of Poland in Smolensk.”

Earlier, on May 2, Russia protested in a note to Poland’s responsible in Russia that the Warsaw authorities had seized the building of the Russian High School in Warsaw.

The Polish Representative Office in Smolensk was opened on the basis of the Government Decree of June 20, 2011 to develop Russian-Polish relations and expand relations between the citizens of the two countries.

As a result of the unfriendly, anti-Russian actions of the government of the Republic of Poland, steps were taken to illegally confiscate Russian diplomatic property on Polish territory. Russia’s diplomatic presence in Poland has been significantly reduced

– as stated in the report of the Russian news service.

Poland will respond if Russia closes its diplomatic missions, Poland’s prime minister said Friday, responding to reports that Moscow has decided to close the Polish embassy in Smolensk.

We continue to receive information about Russia’s aggressive diplomatic moves

Mateusz Morawiecki announced at a press conference.

If Russia eventually starts dismantling our offices, we will respond.

he added.

(MTI)

See also  Index - Abroad - Russia's War in Ukraine - Index's Saturday News Brief

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Worrying report: Russia has been preparing for war for years

9 hours ago Arzu
6 min read

Although this is a step backwards, it is a strong message for those who ignore the destruction of nature

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Abroad – Putin: Ukrainians are more afraid to board Western tanks than Russian tanks.

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Russian warship appears off US coast, Ukraine fears use of Western warships – Friday Our War News

1 hour ago Arzu
4 min read

France attacks the selection of a prominent American economist for a job in the European Union

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Bob Iger’s big ideas for Disney include cutting costs at Marvel

1 hour ago Muhammad
7 min read

Harvard University claims to have found the elixir of youth

1 hour ago Izer