Russian warship appears off US coast, Ukraine fears use of Western warships – Friday Our War News

The Russian government has decided to close Poland’s diplomatic mission in Smolensk, Russian news agency Interfax wrote on its website on Friday.

The press service of the Russian Cabinet reported that “a government decree was adopted on the closure of the consular representation of the Republic of Poland in Smolensk.”

Earlier, on May 2, Russia protested in a note to Poland’s responsible in Russia that the Warsaw authorities had seized the building of the Russian High School in Warsaw.

The Polish Representative Office in Smolensk was opened on the basis of the Government Decree of June 20, 2011 to develop Russian-Polish relations and expand relations between the citizens of the two countries.

As a result of the unfriendly, anti-Russian actions of the government of the Republic of Poland, steps were taken to illegally confiscate Russian diplomatic property on Polish territory. Russia’s diplomatic presence in Poland has been significantly reduced

– as stated in the report of the Russian news service.

Poland will respond if Russia closes its diplomatic missions, Poland’s prime minister said Friday, responding to reports that Moscow has decided to close the Polish embassy in Smolensk.

We continue to receive information about Russia’s aggressive diplomatic moves

Mateusz Morawiecki announced at a press conference.

If Russia eventually starts dismantling our offices, we will respond.

he added.

