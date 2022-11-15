Russian-Ukrainian War: Missile Strikes NATO Territory – Here’s the Latest Developments

Of course, Russian missiles hit Polish territory, but this was an accident, which will not lead to another war – Ferenc Kaiser, associate professor of the National University of Public Service, spoke about this on Tuesday evening on the current channel M1.

A large-scale Russian missile attack against critical infrastructure in Ukraine took place during the day – apparently in time for the G20 meeting, the expert said. Presumably, as part of this, the Russian device may have crashed in the Polish areas near the Ukrainian border, but this was done on purpose, which certainly cannot be ruled out as an accident.

According to him, the Russians have already used up most of their stocks, and the old types used now can miss the target by 10-15 kilometers.

But Ukrainian air defenses may have damaged the Russian missiles, which then crashed into Polish territory. On the Russian side, on the one hand, intentionality can be ruled out, because two missiles will not hit a grain store. On the other hand, what happened to Russia’s international reputation continues to be damaged, and Ferenc Kaiser pointed out that this cannot be the Russians’ goal.

What happened will be known for sure. Based on the analysis of the remnants of the missiles and their trajectory, this is clearly the same as when the Malaysian airliner was shot down over the Donbass a few years ago.

At the same time, Kaiser Ferenc added: NATO – including Poland – significantly softens what happened, they are not interested in escalating events. The situation is very tense – noted the expert. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is at the G20 summit: there will be a topic. Most of them are working to solve this case – said Ferenc Kaiser.

(MTI)