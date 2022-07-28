July 28, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Russian troop consolidation near Kherson, missile attack from Belarus – our war news on Thursday

Arzu 22 mins ago 1 min read

On Wednesday, 6,455 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, and 5,546 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border declared their arrival from Ukraine, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) told MTI on Thursday.

Of those admitted, the police issued temporary residence certificates valid for 30 days to 338. To get the final documents, they should go to the office of the National Directorate of Immigration responsible for their place of residence, they wrote. , ORFK announced. Budapest police headquarters informed the police.hu page that the emergency police department was assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work. They are in constant contact with the National Directorate of Disaster Prevention, National Directorate of Immigration, Hungarian State Railways Ltd., Budapest Transport Center, Metropolitan Police Directorate. Employees of the Budapest Metropolitan Government Office and auxiliary institutions – the notice said. (MTI)

See also  Two Japanese death row inmates have sued the government

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Biden administration is offering a convicted Russian arms dealer in exchange for two Americans detained in Russia

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

16 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Another body emerges from a dry US reservoir

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Russian troop consolidation near Kherson, missile attack from Belarus – our war news on Thursday

22 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

JetBlue and Spirit near takeover deal that could come Thursday Source

32 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are dubbed “Jeopardy!” hosts

35 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

China says it is closely following missile debris hurtling toward Earth | space news

42 mins ago Izer