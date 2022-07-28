Russian troop consolidation near Kherson, missile attack from Belarus – our war news on Thursday

On Wednesday, 6,455 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, and 5,546 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border declared their arrival from Ukraine, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) told MTI on Thursday.

Of those admitted, the police issued temporary residence certificates valid for 30 days to 338. To get the final documents, they should go to the office of the National Directorate of Immigration responsible for their place of residence, they wrote. , ORFK announced. Budapest police headquarters informed the police.hu page that the emergency police department was assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work. They are in constant contact with the National Directorate of Disaster Prevention, National Directorate of Immigration, Hungarian State Railways Ltd., Budapest Transport Center, Metropolitan Police Directorate. Employees of the Budapest Metropolitan Government Office and auxiliary institutions – the notice said. (MTI)