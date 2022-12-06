Russian strategic bombers destroyed, Ukrainian cities burned and missile headed west – Tuesday’s Our War News

Latvia revoked the broadcast license of Russian independent TV channel Dozsgy on Tuesday after the media authority said it committed several violations, including showing a map showing Crimea as part of Russia.

“The Dozsgy channel will stop broadcasting on December 8,” Ivars Abolins, head of the National Electronic Media Council, announced on social media platform Twitter. “Everyone must respect Latvian laws,” he stressed.

The decision of the Regulatory Authority is not final and may be appealed.

Earlier, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Babriks said the Latvian residence permits of Taski employees should be revoked.

After the Russian attack on Ukraine at the end of February, Dozsgy was exiled to Latvia with the aim of providing independent information and resisting the Kremlin’s propaganda. The television station, which widely condemned the Russian offensive in Ukraine, was shut down in early March and relaunched from Riga in mid-July.

Several Russian media have also fled to the Latvian capital, including Novaya Gazeta Europe’s Moscow office and Deutsche Welle. Medusa is an independent website operating in the Latvian capital since 2014.

The Latvian regulatory authority warned last week that Dozsgy could lose its broadcasting license in Latvia after “repeated violations”. The channel was fined 10,000 euros last Friday for airing a map showing Crimea annexed by Moscow as part of Russia.

The regulatory body also earlier opened an investigation into host Alexei Korostelev’s appeal to spectators to provide “various equipment and basic comfort items for the Russian players at the front”. Later, the channel management distanced itself from the words of the journalist and broke the cooperation with him.

Latvian state security services are investigating the channel and warned that “any material or financial support to the occupying country is illegal and will lead to criminal prosecution for war and terrorism, with regard to the crimes committed by the Russian occupation forces against Ukraine and its people. Finance”.

Dozsgy’s editor-in-chief, Tikhon Dzyadko, said at the time that the channel “does not participate in aid to the Russian military.” The channel collects information about war crimes in Ukraine, he explained.

According to Latvian law, TV channels can lose their license if they violate it three times within a year.

