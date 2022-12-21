December 22, 2022

Russian space debris forces the space station to dodge, delaying spacewalks

Izer 40 mins ago 3 min read

NASA postponed a spacewalk scheduled to venture outside the International Space Station at the last minute on Wednesday after a large piece of Russian space debris came dangerously close to the orbital outpost.

NASA astronauts Frank Rubio and Josh Casada were preparing to exit the US-built Quest airlock. International Space Station Early Wednesday (December 21) to install new solar arrays when the mission control team ordered them to stop work. Instead, the space station will perform an emergency maneuver to get out of the way of a hunk space debris On track to get dangerously close to the lab later in the day. The spacewalk was eventually rescheduled for Thursday, December 22nd.

