July 17, 2023

Russian scientists warn of strong solar flare activity on Monday

(Reuters) – Russian scientists said after they spotted three flares in the sun on Sunday, strong solar flare activity is expected on Monday, which could interfere with short-wave communications.

The Fedorov Institute of Applied Geophysics in Moscow said X-class flares are possible, including proton flares, and shortwave radio conditions are expected to deteriorate.

Class X flares are the largest explosions in solar systems and can create long-lasting radiation storms. Proton flares are a storm of solar energy particles, consisting mainly of protons.

Solar flares occur when strong magnetic fields in and around the sun reconnect. They could affect Earth’s magnetic field with the potential to damage satellites and communications equipment, according to NASA.

In the year 2022, a geomagnetic storm caused by a large wave of radiation from the sun destroys 40 newly launched SpaceX satellites.

The Fedorov Institute said that three solar flares were seen on Sunday, one lasting 14 minutes, accompanied by disruption of radio communications.

See also  Meteorite hunters find a 17-pound space rock in Antarctica

