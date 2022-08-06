Russian Scientist Accused of Treason Designs Hyper-Effective Weapons

Vasily Fomin, the institute’s scientific director, told Russian news agency TASSZ that Siplizhuk was taken to the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center in Moscow. CNN. Siplijuk’s detention followed the June 27 arrest of Anatoly Maslov, the company’s lead researcher, on suspicion of passing state-secret information on hypersonic missiles.

According to the institute’s website, Sipljuk runs a technical laboratory with dedicated wind tunnels to simulate hypersonic conditions.

On June 30, the Novosibirsk District Court arrested another scientist, Dmitry Golkar, a researcher at the Institute of Laser Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Kolkar was detained on charges of sedition for allegedly collaborating with Chinese security services. Kolkar, who had stage four cancer, died while being transferred from the detention center.

The militaries of Russia, China, and the United States are also conducting significant research into developing new types of hypersonic missiles. These are highly maneuverable weapons, theoretically able to fly at hypersonic speeds while changing course and altitude while moving under radar detection and around missile defenses. According to experts, it is incredibly difficult to defend against such weapons.

Russia reportedly has one HGV weapon in its arsenal, the Avangard system, which Russian President Vladimir Putin said in 2018 would be “virtually invulnerable” to Western air defenses.

Cover image: Hypersonic rocket design, description, Getty Images