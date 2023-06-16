Russian players get such a bonus after shooting Himars or Leopard 2

Russia’s Defense Ministry has announced bonuses for soldiers who destroyed German-made Panther tanks and US-made armored vehicles used by Ukraine. It is part of a wider awards program that has seen more than 10,000 Russian soldiers receive individual awards since the war began nearly 16 months ago.

Based on the reports of Russian field commanders

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation who destroyed Leopard tanks and armored fighting vehicles manufactured in the United States and other NATO countries during military operations are currently being paid.

Ministry announced.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently awarded the “Hero of Russia Gold Star” to soldiers who destroyed Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley fighting vehicles used by Ukraine, according to Moscow.

According to the ministry, as of May 31, a total of 10,257 soldiers were awarded for the destruction of 16,001 Ukrainian and Western military equipment. An enemy armored vehicle is worth 50,000 rubles (200,000 HUF), while a tank is worth 100,000 rubles.

Military pilots and air defense operators received 300,000 rubles for each Ukrainian plane or helicopter. The destruction of Tocska-U and HIMARS is of the same value in this system.

