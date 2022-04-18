Russian missiles crash 80 km from EU and NATO border

Five missile strikes hit Lviv, a large city in western Ukraine, which was generally untouched by fighting, killing six and injuring eight, local officials said Monday morning. Minutes to minutes of our coverage They are found here.

Mihajlo Podoljak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidency, said five missile strikes simultaneously hit civilian infrastructure; Earlier, the head of the military administration in the area wrote on his Facebook page that there had been four strikes, during which three military installations and a car tire service were affected. According to the local railway company, several rockets crashed near the railway facilities.

Liv was hitherto a rarely attacked target during the war, however, due to the location of the city The Russian attacks against him are very significant. The city is located near the border with Poland, a member of the European Union and NATO.

Elviv also became a refugee city for IDPs and at the beginning of the war there were several Western embassies displaced from Kiev.

Attacks so far since the start of the war

On March 26, Lviv was hit by a series of Russian flakes, two of which struck a fuel depot and injured five, local officials said. The city was the target of a March 18 disaster that struck an aircraft repair plant near the airport, leaving no one dead.

Earlier, on March 13, a large military base was targeted by a Russian drone 40 kilometers northwest of Elviv, killing at least 35 people and wounding 134 others.