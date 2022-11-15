November 15, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Russian men are revolting, Zelensky is already negotiating peace – our war news on Tuesday

Arzu 1 hour ago 2 min read

On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a diplomatic end to the conflict in Ukraine at the G20 summit in Bali, which includes most developed and large developing countries, stressing that the price of the war is being paid by the poor.

In his address, Modi called for determined and concerted efforts to ensure stability and peace across the world.

He also drew attention to the weakening of global supply chains and emphasized the increasing pressure on those living in poverty worldwide.

He said: “The world has not yet recovered from the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the consequences of the pandemic measures, and the war imposes additional burdens on the people.

Daily life is already a constant struggle for people living in poverty. They cannot cope with another misfortune

Modi said.

He also insisted on an agreement on fertilizer and grain supply: today’s fertilizer crisis is tomorrow’s food crisis.

He also reminded that as India is the fastest growing economy in the world, energy security of the country is also very important in terms of global development.

While India has not formally condemned Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in September that “we do not live in an age of war”.

Russia has been India’s largest supplier of military equipment for decades and the fourth largest recipient market for Indian pharmaceuticals. India has also sharply increased its purchases of Russian oil and coal since the start of the war in Ukraine; Russia emerged as India’s third largest coal supplier in July and second largest oil supplier in May.

See also  Index - Abroad - Foreign News Summary of Corona Virus - Index Friday!

(MTI)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Index – Meanwhile – I’m sure you’ve never seen a funny little owl shooting a terrifying stare

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Putin is making a big mistake, and Ukraine can take advantage of it by following Napoleon’s advice

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Putin’s media empire is in turmoil, Herson may still be in danger – our war news on Monday

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Russian men are revolting, Zelensky is already negotiating peace – our war news on Tuesday

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Dow futures rose more than 350 points as another report indicated that inflation may slow

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Jay Leno suffered third-degree burns in a car fire

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

Wormholes may already have been discovered, say physicists: ScienceAlert

2 hours ago Izer