Russian men are revolting, Zelensky is already negotiating peace – our war news on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a diplomatic end to the conflict in Ukraine at the G20 summit in Bali, which includes most developed and large developing countries, stressing that the price of the war is being paid by the poor.

In his address, Modi called for determined and concerted efforts to ensure stability and peace across the world.

He also drew attention to the weakening of global supply chains and emphasized the increasing pressure on those living in poverty worldwide.

He said: “The world has not yet recovered from the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the consequences of the pandemic measures, and the war imposes additional burdens on the people.

Daily life is already a constant struggle for people living in poverty. They cannot cope with another misfortune

Modi said.

He also insisted on an agreement on fertilizer and grain supply: today’s fertilizer crisis is tomorrow’s food crisis.

He also reminded that as India is the fastest growing economy in the world, energy security of the country is also very important in terms of global development.

While India has not formally condemned Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in September that “we do not live in an age of war”.

Russia has been India’s largest supplier of military equipment for decades and the fourth largest recipient market for Indian pharmaceuticals. India has also sharply increased its purchases of Russian oil and coal since the start of the war in Ukraine; Russia emerged as India’s third largest coal supplier in July and second largest oil supplier in May.

(MTI)