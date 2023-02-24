Russian Medvedev put forward the idea of ​​pushing Poland’s borders back

Written by Andrew Osborne and Caleb Davis

LONDON (Reuters) – Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday the only way for Moscow to ensure lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of enemy countries as far as possible, even if that meant those of NATO member Poland. .

Medvedev, who is now deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, made the remarks in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a “special military operation” to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security.

Ukraine says it is defending itself against an aggressive colonial-style war without justification and has vowed to take back all of its territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Medvedev, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, predicted on Friday that Russia would prevail and that some kind of loose agreement would eventually end the fighting.

“The victory will come. We all want it to happen as quickly as possible. And that day will come,” Medvedev said. He predicted that difficult negotiations with Ukraine and the West would follow, which would lead to “some kind of agreement.”

But he said this deal would fall short of what he called “fundamental agreements on real borders” and fall short of a comprehensive European security agreement, making it imperative for Russia to expand its borders now.

“That is why it is so important to achieve all the goals of the special military operation. And to push the borders that threaten our country as far as possible, even if it is the borders of Poland,” Medvedev said.

Poland shares a long eastern border with Ukraine and Russia’s ally Belarus, and a border of about 200 kilometers (125 miles) in its northeastern corner with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Any encroachment on Poland’s borders would, for the first time, bring Russia into direct conflict with NATO. US President Joe Biden pledged in a speech in Warsaw this week to defend “every inch” of NATO territory if attacked.

Medvedev, 57, has adopted an increasingly hard line and made a series of outspoken interventions since the start of the war, with some political analysts suggesting he is one of the people Putin might one day see as a successor.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborne and Caleb Davis; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)