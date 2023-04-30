April 30, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Russian leaders put troops in “holes” in the ground as punishment: UK intel

Aygen 10 mins ago 2 min read

Elderly people work after bombing on April 29, 2023 in Donetsk, Russian-controlled territory, Ukraine as the Russo-Ukrainian War continues.
Stringer Agency/Anadolu via Getty Images

  • The Russian commanders punished the soldiers by putting them in holes in the ground covered with metal gratings.
  • Temporary cells are used for misdemeanours, including drunkenness and refusal to fight.
  • Enforcing discipline has become harsher since General Valery Gerasimov took command of the war.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense has said that Russian commanders are likely to punish their soldiers by putting them in makeshift cells consisting of “holes in the floor” covered with metal mesh.

These makeshift underground cells, known as “zindans”, are used to punish misdemeanours, including drunkenness, and to attempt to end their communications.

The department cited several recent reports from Russian employees about the use of such vulnerabilities in an intelligence update on Sunday.

The ministry reported earlier this month that Russian forces are dying in Ukraine due to alcohol-related incidents. There have been reports before of Russian soldiers getting into drunken fights, which were sometimes fatal.

From the first days of the war, reports also appeared of the presence of Russian troops Rebellion And refusing to fight.

The British Ministry of Defense noted that while Russian commanders generally took a light touch in enforcing discipline in the early months of the war and often allowed soldiers to quietly go home if they refused to fight, they have imposed strict discipline since the autumn of 2022.

These methods have grown increasingly brutal since General Valery Gerasimov assumed command of the war in Ukraine in January 2023.

Russia continued to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine. The number of casualties was not confirmed, but the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated In February, between 60 and 70 thousand Russian soldiers were killed in Ukraine.

Watch now: Popular Insider Inc. Videos.

download…

See also  Japan is allowing limited tourist groups from May as a step for a full reopening

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Sudan crisis: UK’s latest evacuation flight leaves rescue efforts winding down

8 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

The US says the Chinese coast guard is harassing Philippine ships

16 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Russia vows harsh response after Poland “seizes” an embassy school in Warsaw

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

The Steelers agree to terms with unoccupied free agents

2 mins ago Emet
4 min read

Review: Mr. Sun’s Hatbox merges Metal Gear Solid 5 and Spelunky

5 mins ago Ayhan
2 min read

Russian leaders put troops in “holes” in the ground as punishment: UK intel

10 mins ago Aygen
2 min read

Index – Abroad – Istvan Resberger: West may force ceasefire in Ukraine

8 hours ago Arzu