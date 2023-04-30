Russian leaders put troops in “holes” in the ground as punishment: UK intel

Elderly people work after bombing on April 29, 2023 in Donetsk, Russian-controlled territory, Ukraine as the Russo-Ukrainian War continues. Stringer Agency/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Russian commanders punished the soldiers by putting them in holes in the ground covered with metal gratings.

Temporary cells are used for misdemeanours, including drunkenness and refusal to fight.

Enforcing discipline has become harsher since General Valery Gerasimov took command of the war.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense has said that Russian commanders are likely to punish their soldiers by putting them in makeshift cells consisting of “holes in the floor” covered with metal mesh.

These makeshift underground cells, known as “zindans”, are used to punish misdemeanours, including drunkenness, and to attempt to end their communications.

The department cited several recent reports from Russian employees about the use of such vulnerabilities in an intelligence update on Sunday.

The ministry reported earlier this month that Russian forces are dying in Ukraine due to alcohol-related incidents. There have been reports before of Russian soldiers getting into drunken fights, which were sometimes fatal.

From the first days of the war, reports also appeared of the presence of Russian troops Rebellion And refusing to fight.

The British Ministry of Defense noted that while Russian commanders generally took a light touch in enforcing discipline in the early months of the war and often allowed soldiers to quietly go home if they refused to fight, they have imposed strict discipline since the autumn of 2022.

These methods have grown increasingly brutal since General Valery Gerasimov assumed command of the war in Ukraine in January 2023.

Russia continued to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine. The number of casualties was not confirmed, but the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated In February, between 60 and 70 thousand Russian soldiers were killed in Ukraine.