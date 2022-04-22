According to Mizincev, Russian and Donetsk forces will immediately stop fighting if a white flag is spotted somewhere in the Azov region and ensure safe access to the assembly point for humanitarian convoy. As he said, the Russian side is ready to introduce a ceasefire at any time to evacuate civilians if there are civilians in the plant.

He denied allegations by Ukrainian and Western powers that the Russian and Donetsk armed forces were preventing civilians from leaving Mariupol. He said Russian armed forces had dropped their guns on more than 144,000 residents, 341 foreigners and 1,844 Ukrainian soldiers from the port city.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Bezov said on Friday that part of Mariupol was under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces, and that there was no “partial justice” in US Foreign Spokesman Netflix’s statement. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Choiku announced Mariupol’s “liberation” on Thursday, saying it would take three or four more days to occupy the besieged Aso. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that the siege of the facility and that it is inappropriate to sacrifice soldiers for it should be stopped instead.

Russia’s Intelligence Agency (CSC) on Friday said it would give a criminal assessment to the report of Andrei Plekhi, founder of the Ukrainian nationalist Azov faction, who threatened to attack all those marching on Mariupol’s victory against the Nazis with a rocket. Germany later recalled soldiers at the Immortal Regiment parade.

As before, this time, Biskov did not want to comment on issues related to the so-called “special operation” in Moscow. This time, he avoided responding to the words of Maj. Gen. Rustam Minkayev, deputy commander of Russia’s Central Military District, saying that the recent start of the second phase of the invasion was aimed at bringing all of the Donetsk Basin and southern Ukraine under control. The way to Moldova.

However, he praised the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s annual report, which cites four members of the Kuril Islands as “ancient territory” and “illegally occupied,” which Tokyo considers its own. Peskov noted that the four islands were “an inseparable part of Russia’s territory” and that it was “very difficult to talk about continuing the negotiation process” and that Japan had now joined the struggle against Russia and become a “friendly” country. .

Coincidentally, President Vladimir Putin’s confidence index rose three percentage points to 79 percent and his support rose four percentage points to 81 percent, according to data released Friday by the state – funded Russian Public Opinion Foundation (FOM). The survey was conducted on April 15-17 among 1,500 respondents in 53 regions of the country.

In Moscow, Vladimir Kara-Mursa, a young opposition journalist and public figure, was arrested on Friday after being questioned by Russian armed forces. Kara-Mursa, 40, was chairman of the committee on the Boris Nimtsov Foundation for Independence and hosted a solo show on the Moscow radio station, which was banned in early March. He has previously said that after campaigning for sanctions against Russia in the United States in 2015 and 2017, he was the target of a poisoned attempt.

Lev Bonomarev, a former leader of a banned human rights organization in Russia and one of the founders of the Memorial Society, said on Friday that he had left his country “temporarily” due to ongoing threats. The 80-year-old oppositionman, who became an activist even during Soviet times, said he only wanted to focus on his health and did not disclose where he was.

The Ministry of Defense of the People’s Republic of Luhansk “Mikhail Petrov, who was detained on treason charges on April 11, has pleaded guilty. Petrov acknowledged that he had provided military information to foreign intelligence services as an employee of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)’s special monitoring mission.

State Security in Luhansk found in 2017 that the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) had attempted to assassinate a Russian officer of the OSCE. On April 23, 2017, near Priscilla, a car belonging to an international organization ran into a tank mine, resulting in the death of an American citizen and the injury of a Czech and a German.

Initial image: MTI / AP / Alexei Alexandrov