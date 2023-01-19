Russian gas supplies to Ukraine continue to fall, the Kremlin has also spoken out

Already in the last few days Many times too We reported Russian gas transport to the EU via Ukraine is decreasing more and more sharply, as the daily volume was 42-43 million cubic meters in the second half of the new year, which initially fell to about 35 million cubic meters. New year, then the latest data is already 25 , that is 1 million cubic meters. As you can see in the image below: This is the lowest value since last April, the first weeks of the war, and one of the lowest in recent years.

British news agency for the past few days and pointed out in its report today The background to the case is not that the Russians deliberately blocked the pipeline, But on the one hand, an unusually mild European winter already means low demand for gas imports, and underground gas storage levels are drastically reducing Russian gas imports. However, in today’s report, a gas trader with a western background pointed this out

Behind the decline in Russian gas imports is a shake-up of Western actors’ confidence in Russian Gazprom and whether it will actually deliver the contracted volumes.

The news agency also quoted Russian presidential spokesman Dmitriy Peskov as saying about the ongoing gas transit in Ukraine:

It’s a company thing…we’re talking about commercial deliveries, it’s company information.

In addition, he made it clear that the Kremlin has nothing to do with the ever-decreasing supply of gas, because the companies contract with each other the required amount of gas, and what Western customers order from Gazprom, it delivers.

It is significant Western buyers can be less certain of this based on last year’s experience, as Gazprom was forced to bow to political demands from the Kremlin and sharply cut gas supplies to the West. Cold War, citing various financial and technological excuses. As you can see in the first picture below: Gas transportation from Yamal-Europe through Belarus to Poland and then to Germany was stopped last spring, and at the end of summer, direct Russian gas exports to Germany were also completely stopped on Nord Stream 1. And in the fall, just as one of the 2 pairs of wires in Nord Stream snapped, so did the pair of wires. Therefore, for the time being, only Ukrainian transport remains from Russian pipeline gas transport to Europe, albeit significantly reduced, and Turkish Stream, which brings Russian gas to Hungary via Bulgaria and Serbia.

Our figure below shows that 60% less gas is now coming to the EU via four important Russian gas pipelines than a year ago.

However, since the Russians have already started reducing European gas supplies in the second half of 2021 (e.g. German gas storage facilities owned by Gazprom are deliberately not being filled, citing the cost requirements of already inflated gas prices), so it is worth taking. In the first half of 2021, fixed Russian deliveries are averaged and compared to them, the total traffic of Russians has decreased so far. As you can see in the image below:

Now, Russian pipeline gas traffic to Europe is down 84%, with the four main routes taken together, so they are carrying much less than usual.

In addition to several levels of prices (eg, instead of the usual 20 Euro/MW for many years, the price is still 65 Euros), of course, the Russians are making even more money from European gas exports and sales revenue than before.

After the complete shutdown of Nord Stream 1, in recent months, Hungary has been receiving the annual gas volume contracted with the Russians only through this Turkish stream. (4.5 billion cubic meters and, according to Hungarian government indications, 4.8 billion cubic meters finally arrived last year). By the way, the volume of Russian gas transit through Turkish Stream has fluctuated between 25 and 45 million cubic meters per day in recent weeks.

Three of the four Nord Stream gas pipelines were blown up last fall, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Russian TASSSZ news agency today. The case is still being investigated and no decision has been made yet, so it is too early to say anything about whether the North Stream 2 pipeline will be able to resume gas transmission to Germany.

Cover image source: Getty Images