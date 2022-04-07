Russian Doll Season 2 Trailer Natasha Lyonne Netflix

April 7, 2022

Muhammad
Nadia and her red hair peek in disbelief from the door of a subway car in New York City in the 1980s.

picture: Netflix

If you slept in the first season of Netflix‘s russian doll, You’ve missed a great, dark, and sometimes touching comedy show about a woman named Nadia who discovers she’s stuck in a… time loop She continues to die but then returns to her birthday night. I highly recommend giving the Natasha Lyonne Championship Series an hour over the next two weeks because its second season Down the road, and if this first trailer is any indication, it will make the first season look relatively normal.

That’s impressive, given that in season one Nadia’s fate wasn’t tied to a stranger named Alan (Charlie Barnett), and he goes on to relive the day he tries to propose to his girlfriend only to find out she’s been having an affair, but the same time starts to unravel. down while they try to figure out why it’s repeated. In Season 2, Time seems to have much bigger plans in store:

A “time prisoner” really! It doesn’t look like Nadia was thrown back in different eras of the past, but perhaps through space if this train full of soldiers is any indication. In addition, it seems that she is still unable to die, perhaps this is the best if she needs to fix time, but there is also gold? The official season summary does not specifically state:

Four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) eloped together, the second season of russian doll He will continue to explore existential themes through a humorous and often science fiction lens. Discovering a fate worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most iconic locations, the New York City subway. At first they experience this as a continuous adventure spanning generations, but they soon discover that this extraordinary event may be more than they expected, and together they must search for a way out.”

russian doll Also stars Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley and Sheet CreekAnnie Murphy, who will be joining the show for its second season. It premieres April 20th, so you have two weeks – make them special.

