Russian Defense Lines Collapse, Supplies Flow to Ukraine – Our War News on Tuesday

Zaporizhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, as well as the Crimean Peninsula, are part of Ukraine, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbach said the European Union would respond to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “usurpation of Ukraine’s land” with additional sanctions. Warsaw on Tuesday.

Beerbock held talks with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Warsaw, and the situation in Ukraine was also on the agenda. At a joint press conference, the German diplomatic chief underlined that the European community is working together against Russia waging a war “against Europe and against its values ​​in Ukraine”.

“Zaporysia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as, of course, the Crimean Peninsula are part of Ukraine,” Berbach underlined: “We will not let Vladimir Putin’s looting of Ukraine’s land go unanswered.” He confirmed: The European Union (EU) is preparing a new – now eighth – set of sanctions, the aim of which is to hit the Russian regime “where it is really felt, primarily in oil revenues”.

On Tuesday, the upper house of the Russian parliament approved agreements with Russia on the “unification” of four Ukrainian regions that came under Russian control, after referendums previously classified as illegal by the European Union were held in the regions in question.

Zbigniew Rau told the press conference: He and Beyerbach agreed that the war should end with the full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, war criminals should be held accountable, and Russia should pay war reparations to Ukraine.

Rao said the two ministers agreed to provide financial assistance to Ukraine to repel Russian aggression.

Asked by a journalist about the use of Russian nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Rao said Moscow was “seeking psychological progress” with such threats in the European Union and NATO. However, he added, they should “never underestimate Russian threats” in Poland. According to him, NATO will “act according to the situation”.

Perbach assessed that Russian reports about the use of nuclear weapons should be taken seriously. At the same time, he called these efforts threatening, adding that it was not the first time Putin had resorted to such “irresponsible threats.”

The German foreign minister will also participate in the Warsaw Security Forum’s defense policy conference in Warsaw on Tuesday.

(MTI)