Russian cosmonauts will “bend” the space station’s robotic arm

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev will exit the space station around 10:30 a.m. ET to begin their spacewalk, which is expected to last about six and a half hours.

Live coverage of the spacewalk will begin at 10 a.m. ET on NASA TV and website

Artemyev will be recognized in the Russian Orlan spacesuit with red stripes, while Matveev wears a spacesuit with blue stripes. This is Matveyev’s second spacewalk and the fifth by veteran Artemyev’s spacewalk.

Artemyev and Matveyev work on the robotic arm outside the Russian Nauka multipurpose unit. Their work began while on a spacewalk on April 18.