Russian conscripts could not escape the slaughterhouse for long

Russian forces launched a rocket attack on the Bervomajsk settlement in Kharkiv County early Monday morning, resulting in the loss of seven local lives, including a 15-year-old child, the Ukrainian District Department news agency reported. The Disaster Management Service has announced. Earlier, Pervomajsk mayor Mikola Bakseyev announced that a minor girl had died in a Russian missile attack. According to the disaster management report, the attack took place around 2:30 am local time. It destroyed residential buildings, a summer kitchen and a car caught fire. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. During the day, Russian troops opened fire in the county of Kubyansk, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces. In the latter settlement, a church school building and a 500 square meter shop caught fire. A local resident was injured.

Ukrainian authorities have discovered two more mass graves in the city of Izhyum in Kharkiv Oblast, which was liberated from Russian occupation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CBS in an interview. According to the President, the newly discovered graves may contain hundreds of corpses. Zelensky recalls that in the first mass grave excavated in Izjum – in which more than four hundred bodies were found – entire families were buried, tortured and killed. “Adults, men and women, and little children have bullets in their heads. Parts of their bodies are missing,” the president pointed out. The Security Service of Ukraine (SZU) announced on Monday that another torture chamber had been discovered in the village of Lipsi in Kharkiv County. According to their report, the so-called People’s Militia of Luhansk separatists, along with Russian soldiers, tortured local residents who refused to cooperate with them in the compound. The prisoners were then taken from here to Russia – SZBU added.

A Russian man shot several times at the head of a local military conscription group in a Siberian town. The incident took place in Ust-Ilimsk, a city of about 85,000 people in the Irkutsk region of Siberia. A video of the incident was also posted on social media, showing a gunman dressed in camouflage opening fire and the occupants of the room fleeing.

Protests against Vladimir Putin’s partial military mobilization order continued on Sunday in Dagestan, one of the Caucasus regions, according to local news. Also, it was not just a peaceful protest but the protestors also clashed with the police.

Some units of the Russian army have marched to border crossings in Georgia, suggesting the country could soon be locked down. Many expect physical efforts soon to be made to prevent men of military age from leaving Russia. At the same time, many are trying to leave Russia for Mongolia, which may mean complete desperation. It’s no coincidence that more speakers are calling for borders to be closed. Sergei Chekhov, a member of the upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, supports this.

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said some conscripts conscripted as part of the Kremlin’s mass mobilization are being sent directly to the front lines in Ukraine without training. According to warnings from the UK Ministry of Defense and other experts, there is a risk of “high attrition” as many conscription trainees go ahead. According to them, this is not something that comes out of the air, because it can be proven that the conscriptions carried out in the occupied territories by pro-Russian forces were immediately sent to war. They include newly recruited personnel from the Crimean Peninsula and soldiers from the Luhansk Region who have been recruited in recent days.

Russian news agency RIA Novosti publishes some participation data on “polls” that began Friday in occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson and were rejected even by pro-Russian Serbia. Local authorities reported 77 percent turnout in Donetsk region and 49 percent in Kherson.

Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear company Enerhoatom says the Russians made it appear as if company employees at nuclear plants participated in “polls,” though they say none happened. The Russians are said to have tried another way to make Russia’s entry referendum look like a real event. Oleksandr Styuk, the Ukrainian mayor of Chivorodonetsk, called the “drama” staged by the Russians “lies and propaganda.” At the same time, he accused pro-Russian forces of dragging people on the Crimean peninsula to vote.