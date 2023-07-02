Russian bloggers support the leader of Wagner

The Russian coup attempt raises questions about the Ukraine war. what we know. Here’s what the rebellion of the Wagner Group’s mercenaries means to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Only FAQ, USA TODAY

Some pro-Moscow military bloggers deplore shameful attempts by the Kremlin to “rewrite history” and “look out” for the war efforts of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“They forgot how he (Wagner) destroyed the enemy in Azovstal from the air amid an artillery barrage” and how the PMC infantry stormed the city with machine guns, famous Russian blogger Rebar wrote on Telegram. We do not underestimate the advantages (defence). Ministry)) soldiers. But to carry out such campaigns against private military companies is disgusting.”

the Institute for the Study of War Russian state television channel Russian-1 aired a clip disparaging the Wagner Group’s effectiveness in Ukraine, calling into question the “constructed myth about the Wagner Group’s effectiveness,” and the Kremlin media apparatus is likely to target Russia’s public perception of the private military company Wagner to reduce the group’s popularity, according to a Washington-based think-tank’s latest assessment of the war. .

The assessment said Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to destroy Prigozhin’s personal reputation. The institute said it appears that the Russian Defense Ministry is trying to disband Wagner’s forces and reorganize elements within the Russian army.

Developments:

∎ Ukraine finished third in the medal tally at the 2023 European Games with 21 gold, 12 silver and eight bronze. Four of the gold medals were in diving.

An explosion rocked an area not far from Russia’s Primorsk-Akhtarsk airport near occupied Crimea, Russian media reported Baza. on Telegram. No damages or injuries were reported.

The interior minister, Mariusz Kaminski, said Poland would reinforce its border with Belarus with 500 soldiers as tensions in the region escalated with the arrival of Wagner’s mercenaries and nuclear weapons.

Ukraine updates: dead and wounded children due to Russian bombing; Millie on cluster munitions

Russian authorities have canceled the International Air and Space Show (MAKS) that was scheduled to take place later this month in the city of Zhukovsky, 30 miles southeast of Moscow. Although no official explanation has been released, security concerns were the likely reason why the Moscow region has been bombed by armed Ukrainian drones over the past few months. Britain’s Ministry of Defense, in its latest assessment of the war, said the biennial air show was also likely to attract fewer international delegations and buyers, which could have embarrassed the Kremlin while generating few sales.

MAKS has been held every two years since 1993 and gained high status in 2005. Scientific conferences and demonstration flights aimed at selling aircraft and other hardware generally take place on weekdays; Air shows that attract thousands of spectators are held on weekends.

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed at the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament that opened Monday in London, said she was ready to talk to reporters about her sport but not Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Belarus, a neighbor of both countries, has been Russia’s biggest supporter in the war.

Sabalenka, 25, won the Australian Open in January. But she wasn’t allowed to compete at Wimbledon a year ago, when all players from Russia and Belarus were banned because of the war.

“I’m not going to talk about politics,” Sabalenka told reporters. “I’m only here to talk about tennis.” “If you have any kind of political question, you can ask the WTA or the tournament. They can send you a copy of my answers from previous tournaments.”

Contributing: The Associated Press