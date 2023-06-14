Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law canceling the Russian-Ukrainian agreement on cooperation in the use of the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kerch Strait, the document was published on the official legal information portal on Tuesday.

According to the rationale explained in the attached materials, with the “accession” of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson districts to Russia, the coasts of the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kerch Strait became exclusive Russian property. Ukraine has “lost” its littoral state status in relation to these waters, making it necessary to terminate the agreement – read the justification of the document.

The relevant agreement was signed in Kersey on 24th December 2003. The document pointed out the importance of the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kerch Strait for the economic development of both countries and the need to protect the waters of Azov and Kerch as a single economic and natural complex. In February this year, the Ukrainian parliament canceled all cooperation agreements Ukraine had with Russia regarding the Sea of ​​Azov.

The Russian annexation of the Ukrainian regions, which is mentioned in the final law adopted by Moscow, is not recognized by the international community.

