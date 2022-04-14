Russia will attack Kiev if it detects subversive activities in Ukraine

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday that Russian armed forces would deal with attacks on decision-making centers, including Kiev, if Ukrainian troops attempt to sabotage and attack Russian facilities.

“We see attempts by Ukrainian troops to sabotage and strike against facilities in the territory of the Russian Federation. If such cases continue, the armed forces of the Russian Federation will attack decision-making centers, including Kiev. The military has so far boycotted,” he said. Konashenkov.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police checkpoint in the village of Gorkyevka in the Russian county, which was repatriated by border guards, ahead of a spokesman’s warning. On April 9, a border checkpoint in the Kluskovsky district of the same district was shot down by landmines from the Ukrainian side. On April 5, Ukrainian border guards opened fire on Russian border guards in the Sukhansk region. On April 1, two Ukrainian helicopters collided with an oil tanker in Belgorod County, where a fire broke out.

Konashenkov announced on Wednesday night that the commercial port of Mariupol had “released” Azov “Nazi Corps” fighters and released all the hostages, including foreigners who had been detained on board the ship. According to the General, the remains of the Ukrainian army and the Azov were intercepted in Mariupol, “losing the possibility of an explosion.”

According to the war report issued by the Major General, Russian armed forces destroyed 36 Ukrainian military installations during the day, including the headquarters and fuel depot of the 128th Independence Mountain Assault Brigade near the Guljaz-Pole.

Since the start of the war, the Ukrainian Armed Forces has seized 130 aircraft, 103 helicopters, 244 anti-aircraft missiles, 447 drones, 2,173 tanks and armored vehicles, 243 missile missiles, 937 artillery and 20 artillery pieces, 20 artillery pieces and 20 artillery pieces. Special military vehicles ..

Initial image: MTI / AP / Rodrigo Abd