Russia Ukraine War News: Wagner forces train soldiers in Belarus after Putin Prigozhin’s exile

Belarus claims Wagner mercenaries are training its forces

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that fighters from the Russian Wagner mercenary group are training soldiers in Belarus.

The Belarusian ministry released a video showing Wagner fighters directing Belarusian soldiers at a military field near Osipovichi, 90 kilometers (56 miles) from the capital, Minsk.

They said that Wagner fighters served as instructors in a number of military disciplines.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin, helped broker a deal to end Wagner’s brief armed rebellion on June 23-24, when the group took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov and marched on Moscow, bringing down the army. helicopters and kill their pilots.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is believed to have abandoned his mercenaries and agreed to move to Belarus in return for Russia dropping charges of rebellion.

Putin offered Wagner’s soldiers the chance to continue fighting under a different commander, known by his nom de guerre, “Sedoi” or “Gray Hair”.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said that Russia is deploying all possible resources to prevent Kiev’s forces from advancing into the east and south of the country.