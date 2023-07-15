Russia Ukraine War News: Wagner forces train soldiers in Belarus after Putin Prigozhin’s exile

Belarus claims Wagner mercenaries are training its forces
The Russian Ministry of Defense said that fighters from the Russian Wagner mercenary group are training soldiers in Belarus.
The Belarusian ministry released a video showing Wagner fighters directing Belarusian soldiers at a military field near Osipovichi, 90 kilometers (56 miles) from the capital, Minsk.
They said that Wagner fighters served as instructors in a number of military disciplines.
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin, helped broker a deal to end Wagner’s brief armed rebellion on June 23-24, when the group took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov and marched on Moscow, bringing down the army. helicopters and kill their pilots.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is believed to have abandoned his mercenaries and agreed to move to Belarus in return for Russia dropping charges of rebellion.
Putin offered Wagner’s soldiers the chance to continue fighting under a different commander, known by his nom de guerre, “Sedoi” or “Gray Hair”.
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said that Russia is deploying all possible resources to prevent Kiev’s forces from advancing into the east and south of the country.
Maryam Zakir HussainJuly 14, 2023 13:37
A Russian anti-war activist was allowed into Serbia after he was stopped
The Serbian authorities allowed a Russian anti-war activist into the country, who had previously been denied entry and spent more than a day at Belgrade airport.
Peter Nikitin, a staunch critic of Vladimir Putin, said he believed Moscow was behind his misfortune:
Jane DaltonJuly 15, 2023 03:00
A man has been jailed for a Russian plot to destroy foreign arms supplies to Kiev
A Ukrainian court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison, the Internal Security Agency said, after convicting him of conspiring with Russia to bomb transport infrastructure to disrupt foreign arms supplies.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has not identified the man, but said he fought with Russian-backed armed groups in eastern Ukraine before and after Moscow’s all-out invasion on February 24, 2022.
The State Security Department said it detained the man in February before he could carry out his mission.
She added that after fighting against Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine, Russian military intelligence asked him to blow up two infrastructure targets.
It did not specify the intended targets but said they were in the Rivne region in western Ukraine, where there are several important road and rail links with Poland.
The routes used to transport Western military aid are kept secret in Ukraine, but equipment is often seen passing through eastern Poland.
Jane DaltonJuly 15, 2023 02:00
Opinion: The NATO summit was not the victory Zelensky hoped for
The Ukrainian president was outraged by the summit statement. But secret contacts may occur between some in the United States and the Kremlin.
Mary Dejevsky wrote:
Jane DaltonJuly 15, 2023 00:55
South Africa asks Putin to stay away from the summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to attend an economic summit in South Africa next month, but the country is trying hard to persuade him to stay away to avoid legal and diplomatic ramifications over his international arrest warrant, according to the vice president:
Jane DaltonJuly 14, 2023 23:50
The demonstrators are calling for the release of prisoners of war
People chanted during a rally in Kiev to demand the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured by Russian forces in Ukraine’s Mariupol region.
Thousands of Ukrainians were killed during Russia’s siege of the city, and soldiers held out at the Azovstal steelworks for weeks before being forced to surrender.
Jane DaltonJuly 14, 2023 22:45
In pictures: Wagner fighters training Belarusian soldiers
Jane DaltonJuly 14, 2023 21:44
Grain exports deal goes to wire transfer
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is still awaiting a response from Vladimir Putin on a proposal to extend an agreement allowing safe export of Ukrainian grain to the Black Sea beyond Monday, a United Nations spokesman said.
Sources said Guterres wrote to Putin on Tuesday asking him to extend the deal in return for linking a subsidiary of Russia’s Agrarian Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the international payment system SWIFT.
The last ship to sail under the agreement loads its cargo in the Ukrainian port of Odessa.
Russia has not agreed to register any new ships since June 27, and the initiative will expire on Monday if Moscow does not agree to extend it.
Moscow has threatened to pull out of the deal it brokered last year, saying its demands for better grain and fertilizer exports had not been met.
Jane DaltonJuly 14, 2023 20:45
Zelensky says Russia is “doing everything it can to stop our soldiers.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainians must understand that Russia is deploying all possible resources to prevent Kiev’s forces from advancing into the east and south of the country.
“We must all understand very clearly, as clearly as possible, that the Russian forces in our southern and eastern territories are doing everything they can in order to stop our soldiers,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address after presiding over a meeting with senior commanders.
“And every thousand meters we advance, every combat success of every brigade deserves our gratitude.”
Sam RkenhJuly 14, 2023 19:40
Lavrov “strongly” rejected the call to withdraw troops from Ukraine
Separately, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had “firmly” rejected a call to withdraw troops from Ukraine.
Lavrov said earlier this week that the war would not end until the West abandons its “plans to maintain its hegemony”, including its “extreme desire” to defeat Russia strategically.
His spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said he had no plans to contact his US counterparts while in Jakarta.
But Lavrov met with the senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi. According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides will “strengthen strategic communication and coordination.”
Sam RkenhJuly 14, 2023 18:45
