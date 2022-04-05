Russia-Ukraine War News: Live Updates

The war in Ukraine: what you need to know

Last: Zelensky will deliver a wartime address to the UN Security Council on Tuesday In a meeting expected to focus on The massacres in Busha. vowing to hold Putin accountable, Biden said again that war crimes have occurred in Ukraine.

Fighting: Almost five weeks after their invasion, Russian forces continue to launch sporadic attacks On civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Russia has been accused of committing war crimes.

Weapons: Ukraine uses weapons such as Javelin anti-tank missiles And the Switchblade “Kamikaze” Drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia used a file set of weapons Against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.

In Russia: Putin has shut down the flow of information within Russia War is not even called war. the last Russia’s independent newsletter has suspended operations Monday.

Pictures: Post photographers have been on the ground since the start of the war – Here are some of their most powerful works.

How you can help: These are the ways they can do it in the United States Help support the Ukrainian people Beside What people donate around the world.

