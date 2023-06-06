Russia says it has thwarted a major offensive in Ukraine, but has lost some strength

Russia says it has repelled a major offensive in southern Ukraine

KIEV (Reuters) – Moscow said on Monday it had thwarted a major offensive against its forces in eastern Ukraine, although it was not clear if the attack marked the start of Ukraine’s long-awaited counter-offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was ambiguous in his overnight video, praising the “news we’ve been waiting for” in Bakhmut in the east. But he did not refer directly to a counterattack he said he was ready to launch in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Saturday.

Ukrainian officials made no mention of any significant new crackdown or ignored questions about it.

The Washington Post reported that some US officials believe a counterattack is under way, but White House national security spokesman John Kirby declined to say if he believes that is the case.

“I’m not going to speak for the Ukrainian military. This is in order to talk to them,” he said at a regular press briefing, though he stressed the work the United States has done to ensure Ukrainians are prepared.

“So whether it’s starting now, or it’s going to start soon, or whenever they decide to step up and whatever they decide to do, the president is confident that we’ve done everything we can over the last six or eight months or more to make sure they have all the equipment, the training, the capabilities.” necessary for success.”

dangerous

The success or failure of the counteroffensive, which is expected to be launched with billions of dollars of advanced Western weapons, is likely to affect the shape of future Western diplomatic and military support for Ukraine.

Russia’s defense ministry said Ukraine attacked on Sunday morning with six mechanized and two tank battalions in southern Donetsk, where Moscow has long suspected Ukraine would seek to drive a wedge through Russian-controlled territory.

“On the morning of June 4, the enemy launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the direction of southern Donetsk,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

“The enemy’s goal was to penetrate our defenses in the most vulnerable sectors, in his view, on the front,” she added. “The enemy did not accomplish its tasks and did not succeed.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters on Monday that Ukraine now had enough weapons to launch a counterattack but declined to comment when asked if it had begun.

In its evening report, the Ukrainian General Staff did not mention any large-scale offensive operation, nor did it indicate any deviation from the usual pace or scale of fighting along the fronts that had not changed significantly in months.

A view of a military vehicle as Ukrainian forces destroy Russian positions in the direction of Pakhmut, near Klyshevka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this screenshot taken from video released June 4, 2023. 3rd Assault Brigade/Press Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Press release via Reuters

Deputy Defense Minister Hana Malyar said on Telegram that Ukraine was “turning to offensive actions” along parts of the front but dismissed suggestions that this was part of a larger operation.

Malyar later said on state television that Ukrainian forces had made progress between 200 and 1,600 meters around two villages north of the long-besieged eastern city of Bakhmut and 100 to 700 meters around villages to the west and south.

A group of Russian Wagner mercenaries seized Bakhmut last month after the longest battle of the war and handed its positions there to regular Russian forces, but Kiev has since been attacking Russian-held areas north and south of the city.

“The main focus now is the Bakhmut sector,” Maliar said. “So far, this has led to some successes including progress. We have mastered certain heights.”

A videotape of the armed forces showed Russian positions under fire, and the leader of the Wagner militia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the Ukrainian forces had regained part of the Berkhivka settlement northwest of Bakhmut, describing it as a “disgrace”.

Tough battle going on

And the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of what it said were Ukrainian armored vehicles in a field that were blown up after being hit.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of two sections near the village of Velika Novoselka, west of Voldar in the southern part of Donetsk Province, with road mapping, terrain, trees and other foliage matching satellite imagery. Reuters has not been able to independently verify the other clips, the date the videos were recorded, or other battlefield reports.

“There is a fierce battle going on,” wrote prominent Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov, who goes by the name War Gonzo, saying that Ukrainian forces are attacking the area.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces killed 250 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed 16 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 21 armored fighting vehicles.

Russia now controls at least 18% of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory and claimed four more regions of Ukraine as Russian territory after annexing Crimea in 2014.

Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24 last year in what the Kremlin expected would be a swift operation, but his forces suffered a string of defeats and were forced to retreat and regroup in parts of the country’s east.

For months, tens of thousands of Russian troops have been digging in along a front line that stretches for about 600 miles (1,000 kilometers), preparing for a Ukrainian offensive that is expected to attempt to sever Russia’s so-called land bridge to Crimea.

Additional reporting by Max Honder, Dan Belichuk, and Ron Popeskey. Written by Mark Heinrichs, David Brunnström, Lydia Kelly, David Ljungren, and Philippa Fletcher; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Rosalba O’Brien

