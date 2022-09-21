Russia orders regional mobilization, Ukraine continues to fight for Donbas – Wednesday’s Our War News

BUDAPEST, Wednesday, September 21, 2022 (MTI) – On Tuesday, 5,449 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border section, and 5,008 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border section declared that they came from Ukraine – the National Police Headquarters reported. (ORFK) Wednesday M.T.I.

Of those admitted, the police issued temporary residence certificates valid for 30 days to 169. Within this period, they have to visit the office of the National Directorate of Immigration as per their place of residence to obtain the final documents.

On Wednesday, ORFK reported that 40 people, including 20 children, arrived in Budapest by train after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Budapest police headquarters announced on the police.hu website that it was assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine with emergency police. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work.

The police are in constant contact with the staff of the General Directorate of Disaster Management, the General Directorate of the National Immigration Police, the Hungarian State Railways Ltd., the Budapest Transport Center, the Police Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality, the Government Office. Budapest is the capital and subsidiary institutions.