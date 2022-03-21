Russia is increasingly relying on missiles and artillery to pressure Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine – Russian attacks have hit Kyiv, Odessa and other locations across Ukraine such as Moscow Looks like he’s changing his battle plan To force Ukraine to give up its claims to its southern and eastern lands.

as military offensive against Ukraine It faltered, and Russia increasingly turned to bombing civilian areas in what develops into war of attrition With the aim of putting pressure on the government in Kyiv to grant concessions and respond to Moscow’s demands.

The apparent tactical shift comes as President Biden heads to Europe this week for meetings with allies and partners in NATO, the Group of Seven and European countries, including Poland. They are expected to discuss deterrence efforts, humanitarian relief and Sanctions campaign against Russia.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that relations between Moscow and Washington were “on the verge of collapse,” according to a ministry statement. Moscow summoned US Ambassador John Sullivan on Monday to hand him a protest note Mr Biden’s comment That Russian counterpart

Russian President Vladimir Putin

He is a “war criminal”.

The Ukrainian government rejected Russia’s ultimatum to lay down arms in Mariupol; The attack on a shopping center in Kyiv was captured by a surveillance camera; The United Nations said that the war forced 10 million people from their homes. Photo: Serhiy Nozhenko/Reuters



The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia for its attack on Ukraine, helping it Russian economy cut off of the global financial system. The United States also provided Ukraine with a wide range of military assistance to fight Russian forces, including anti-tank weapons and anti-aircraft missiles that Ukrainian forces used to inflict heavy losses on the invading army.

Near Kyiv, where the fighting had reached a stalemate, Russian forces appeared to be using their position to undermine Ukrainian positions with artillery strikes and long-range missiles. On Monday, the rumble of artillery shelling was almost constant.

Overnight Russia destroyed a mall with a massive missile strike that Moscow claimed was used as an arms depot, according to Russian social media. The raid destroyed a 10-story building in the mall and smashed windows hundreds of meters away.

Ukrainian officials said at least eight people were killed in the attack.

The military cordoned off the mall where on Monday morning she was seen carrying the corpses from the mall in pick-up trucks. A Ukrainian website said a photo of the mall spread on social media before the strike, showing several Ukrainian military trucks parked there. The government urges Ukrainians to refrain from posting photos of their army on social media that might betray their positions to Moscow.

Russian attacks around military zones have raised concerns that the country has agents operating inside Ukraine and monitoring Moscow targets.

The city’s mayor said he will impose another curfew on the Ukrainian capital, lasting 35 hours from 8 p.m. local time on Monday.

The attacks unfolded when Russia demanded that Ukraine surrender The besieged port city of Mariupol. Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Defense Ministry’s National Defense Monitoring Center, said on Sunday that Kyiv had to respond to Russia’s offer by 5 a.m. Moscow time, according to Interfax.

The Ukrainian government early Monday rejected the Russian request on Twitter. It quoted the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshuk as saying that handing over the city was not an option and Russia demanded that it give civilians safe passage out.

It was imposed by Russia’s bombing strategy Especially heavy losses In Mariupol, where the fighting reached the streets. Ukrainian officials said Russia bombed an art school where about 400 people were sheltering, trapping people under rubble. Their condition cannot be determined. A few days ago A theater was bombed in the city Where a large number of people took refuge.

Mariupol is a strategic target for Moscow as it attempts to open a land corridor to Russia’s annexed Crimea and divert the momentum in its three-week-old conquest. Russia has so far failed to control any large Ukrainian cities since the start of its invasion.

People dig a grave on Sunday in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Ukrainians fleeing from Mariupol, with other passengers from Zaporizhia, arrive in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Sunday.

The Russian military operation has continued on three fronts: north from Crimea that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, south from Belarus towards Kyiv, west from occupied territories in southern Ukraine towards Mykolaiv, and eventually the port city of Odessa.

Military analysts say Russia may increasingly be looking for an operational pause to regroup its forces and prepare for another offensive, leading to a temporary break in the fighting without a full ceasefire that requires a breakthrough in the hitherto fruitless negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. .

The latest Russian warning came as senior US officials see signs that the Kremlin is adopting a new strategy after nearly a month of fighting, halting progress and inflicting heavy humanitarian losses on the country. They believe the new approach is focused on securing a “land bridge” between western Russia and Crimea, and expanding Russian control over the Donbass region. Moscow captured Crimea and the Donbass region in 2014 from Ukraine. The Kremlin also appears to be trying to force the Ukrainian government to accept neutrality between Russia and the West.

A woman walks amid the devastation caused by a Russian attack on a shopping mall in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine Forced more than 10 million people to leave their homes, the United Nations said, with the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe showing no signs of abating as Moscow presses its offensive with missile strikes and artillery fire. The United Nations estimates that about 3.5 million people have left Ukraine since the Russian offensive began on February 24.

The World Health Organization has said the fighting is doing more damage to Ukraine’s health care system. On Monday, the United Nations agency said it had recorded 14 deaths and 36 injuries in attacks on the health care system linked to the fighting that began on February 24. The nature of the attacks ranged from kidnappings, to heavy weapons, and obstruction of medical personnel, the World Health Organization said as of early Monday.

Russia claimed on Monday it had captured a Ukrainian military headquarters and took 61 Ukrainian prisoners of war, and reported a cruise missile attack on an alleged training center for foreign and Ukrainian fighters in the western Ukraine’s Rivne region, which it says killed more than 80 Ukrainian and foreign fighters.

Ukraine confirmed the missile attack on the training ground in the Rivne region, while saying that the intensity of Russian combat air operations had subsided. She also said that Russia bombed Odessa.

Ukrainian soldiers search inside the bombed-out mall in Kyiv.

The two sides exchanged accusations over the damage to a chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Monday morning, when an ammonia gas leak was detected.

Ms Vereshuk said the Ukrainian and Russian sides had agreed on eight humanitarian corridors for Monday, including some of the Mariupol corridors.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine of blocking the corridors. Ukraine has said in the past that Russia attacked these transit lines.

