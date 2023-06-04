Russia is fighting, Ukrainian saboteurs have infiltrated

Kladkov responded that the Russian Volunteer Corps, an armed group fighting on the Ukrainian side, offered him a meeting at the settlement and the handover of prisoners. According to press reports, two Russian soldiers were captured.

“I have seen calls from scoundrels, scoundrels, murderers and fascists who supposedly want a meeting with me, who offered to talk to me in exchange for prisoners. They really infiltrated, there is a fight with saboteurs and a spy group in Novaya Davolshanka. I believe that they will all perish, there is no other way,” said the governor.

He voiced his assumption that the hostages had already been killed, but – as he said – he gave the attackers an hour of safe negotiation at the Sepekino road border crossing.

Kladkov previously said that in the past 24 hours, 569 Ukrainian artillery shells hit the Belgorod region, 519 of which were in the Sebekhino district. As a result of targeted attacks on residential buildings, two women were killed and two civilians were injured.

On Sunday morning, the governor advised residents of frequently attacked settlements to temporarily evacuate their homes. According to his information, more than four thousand people were accommodated in temporary shelters. During the day, Kladkov reported that air defenses began operating in the city of Belgorod.

On May 22, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had repelled an infiltration from the direction of Ukraine and destroyed more than seventy attackers from the Belgorod region. On June 1, the ministry announced that the army and border guards foiled a similar attempt in the same border region, killing more than half a hundred militants.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Rossiya 1 television in Moscow. The Kremlin. Regarding the fact that the West avoids condemning the Ukrainian attacks in the Belgorod region, Putin pointed out in his weekly program that the same countries “have ignored the bombing of the Donets basin for years.” “We have to know what our job is, we have to do our job, we have to finish our job. We have no choice,” Peskov said.

Asked about Moscow’s need to finish what it started, Peskov insisted that supplying Kiev with new weapons, including long-range missiles, would “lead to another round in the cycle of escalating tensions.”

“It should be repeated to make us more collected, stronger and more mobilized. To continue what we started,” Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, as commander-in-chief, continued to brief and issue instructions as Ukrainian drone strikes hit Moscow and its environs on Tuesday, the spokesman said, without elaborating.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov presented a combat report on Sunday saying Russian forces carried out long-range, air-to-air precision weapon group attacks on Ukrainian military airfields at night, destroying headquarters and radar sites. , Ukrainian aircraft, and weapons and ammunition depots.

The general noted that almost 600 people in the Ukrainian armed forces had died in the past day. According to him, about 240 of them were killed in battles in the old southern part of Donetsk and Zaporizhia.

Among the destroyed Ukrainian military targets, he named a drone assembly plant near Dnipro, four checkpoints and five ammunition depots.

Sergei Aksyonov, the president of Crimea, which was annexed in 2014, announced early Sunday that Russian air defenses had shot down five Ukrainian drones over the peninsula and forced four more to land. The collapse of one of the buildings caused material damage in Dzankoje

