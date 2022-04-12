April 12, 2022

Russia invades Ukraine, the country is preparing for the big Donbass offensive

Aygen 55 mins ago 2 min read
In this file photo, James Hebby, the Under Secretary of State for the Armed Forces, leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall on February 17 (James Manning/PA Images/Getty Images)

Britain’s junior armed forces minister said on Tuesday “all options are on the table” for how the West would respond if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

it comes Unconfirmed reports James Hebei told Sky News that a possible attack involving a chemical in the Ukrainian port city if Mariupol appeared on Monday, which the UK could not verify.

“I think it helps to keep some mystery […] About what exactly the response is, but let’s be clear, if it is used at all, then [Russian] president [Vladimir] “Putin should know that all possible options are on the table regarding how the West will respond,” Hebe said.

He added that it would be an “effective” and “thoughtful” response.

CNN cannot independently verify that any type of chemical strike occurred in Mariupol.

CNN teams on the ground have yet to see evidence of such an attack, or any images from Mariupol sources to verify this.

“These are horrible weapons to even consider using,” Hebe said.

“Being part of the discussion is troubling. There are some things that are crossing the line, the use of chemical weapons will get a response, and all options are on the table for what that response might be.”

“But it’s important to realize that there are all kinds of ways these things can be used, from tear gas which is an effective riot control measure to completely lethal chemical weapons systems,” he cautioned.

“So I don’t think it’s helpful to be too bilateral about the situation because those details are so subtle.”

See also  Ukraine requested military assistance. Here's how allies help

Hebei said some Ukrainian forces will be arriving in the UK in the coming days to learn how to operate 120 British armored vehicles that will be sent to Ukraine, along with defensive and anti-tank missiles as part of a new package of high-quality army. equipment.

“We are reaching the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense as often as we can,” he said in a separate interview with LBC Radio in London.

