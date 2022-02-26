February 26, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Russia invades Ukraine and news of Vladimir Putin

Aygen 58 mins ago 2 min read
Russia invades Ukraine and news of Vladimir Putin

In the years leading up to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, American lobbyists scooped millions of dollars from Russian banks and financial firms to advance their interests in Washington.

Now, in the wake of the Russian invasion and new sanctions announced by President Joe Biden, many of those lobbyists are rushing to cut ties and cancel their lucrative contracts.

At least six lobbyists that previously represented Russian banks and companies linked to a Russian natural gas pipeline, which are currently under sanctions, terminated their contracts or representation this week, according to data and federal lobbyist disclosures.

Experts said the exodus represented the rupture of a channel from Moscow to Key Street, which has long employed former federal officials and members of Congress from both parties.

“For anyone who is a Russian entity in Washington, D.C., this is an uphill climb … it just got steeper,” said Benjamin Freeman, a research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Government, a foreign policy think tank. Who wrote a book on foreign influence. It would be hard to find a sympathetic ear for any of these Russian agents in Hill at the moment.

Some of the banks that Biden has targeted with sanctions, including VTB, Russia’s second largest, have been placed under “complete embargo” sanctions, which have frozen the assets of US organizations and prevented them from doing business in the country. That means it would be illegal for lobbyists to work for them unless they obtain a license from the Treasury, according to legal experts.

Eric Ferrari, a lawyer who specializes in US economic sanctions, said dropping contracts with completely banned banks “is not a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine, this is a requirement under US law.” He said the lobbyists could face prosecution for violating penal laws.

See also  The United States announces new sanctions against Russian banks and elites in the country

Describing relations with Russia as a “scarlet letter” in the capital, Freeman said that even for lobbyists representing companies that are not fully proscribed, it would be “a real risk to the reputation of these companies to continue to represent these sanctioned entities.”

Read the full story here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Foreign Ministry: Moscow’s Ukrainian diplomacy was an “excuse”

9 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Russia invades Ukraine: live updates

17 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is Russia’s number one target, and his family is second

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

3 min read

Ukraine-Russia war: Biden decides to support Ukraine, all will expel Russians from SWIFT

43 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Europe at War: Six Charts to Know in Financial Markets

47 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Spielberg speeds up production of new Bullitt movie

48 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

Astronomers identify a realistic planet with two suns – like ‘Tatooine’ from Star Wars

49 mins ago Izer