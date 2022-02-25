Russia invaded Ukraine and ordered a general mobilization

Warsaw is proposing to use Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty in light of Russia’s attack on Russia, Polish government spokeswoman Pyotr Mல்லller said on Thursday.

Under Article 4, NATO members consult with each other whenever they perceive a threat to their territorial integrity, political independence or security.

At a news conference on Thursday morning, Mல்லller’s Permanent Representative to NATO, along with other Allied delegates, submitted a proposal to the Secretary – General of the North Atlantic Coalition for joint consultation, saying “trespassing on NATO’s borders is a potential but real threat.”

A spokesman announced that Warsaw would call for long-term sanctions against Russia at the European Council meeting on Thursday evening. M முller called the recent developments in Ukraine a military aggression against a sovereign nation, a declaration of genuine war.

He said that since Wednesday, there has been a strong cyber attack not only in Ukraine but also in Poland.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has raised the cyber security alert to a third level since Monday due to the situation in Ukraine, which will remain in effect until March 4. A government spokesman confirmed at a news conference that the Polish army was on high alert in recent days.

When asked by a journalist, he assured that Poland would support Ukraine with arms transfers and humanitarian assistance and, if necessary, take care of Ukrainian refugees.

On Thursday morning, the Polish Foreign Ministry called on Polish citizens to leave Ukraine immediately.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday morning ordered military action in the Donetsk Basin, noting that Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine but will seek to militarize the country. However, Russian forces have attacked military targets in other parts of Ukraine, as well as pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leadership has declared a state of war. Western nations have condemned Russian action and imposed tough sanctions on Moscow. (MTI)