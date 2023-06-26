Russia has tough weekend, Ukrainian counter-offensive revived – our war news on Monday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), according to which all shelters in the country must be restored by July 25.

The order was published on the President’s website on Monday. Steps taken to make air defense shelters fit for use in several districts and settlements of Zaporizhia, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv districts, as well as in Pila Cherkva, Kyiv County, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine, have not been satisfactory. Zaporizhia, Kherson, Chernihiv in the cities of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Sumy, Dnipro and Konotop.

In its decision, the RNBO ordered the government, local governors’ offices and municipalities to immediately hold accountable managers and other officials responsible for the maintenance and operation of inadequate shelters. Regional and Kyiv city military administrations, together with local governments, have been ordered to ensure “24-hour uninterrupted” access to shelters by July 25 and make information about existing shelters available to the public online.

The Ukrainska Pravda news portal recalled that at a meeting of the Security Council on June 23, Ukraine’s air defense facilities were discussed, and Zelensky put personal decisions on the horizon. Last week, a court in Kyiv placed Roman Tkachuk, head of the Kyiv city administration’s department responsible for security, under house arrest for a day after wearing an electronic bracelet during a Russian airstrike. After the deaths, in early June, Zelensky ordered an inspection of all shelters in Ukraine, including Kiev. After inspecting more than 50,000 shelters, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry found nearly a third of them unsuitable for the safety of local residents.

(MTI)