Russia has acknowledged that there was a rocket attack on Transcarpathia

Portfolio Spokesperson, Igor Konashenkov The Major General said the transformers near the railway stations of Pidbirz, Lviv, Volcov, Timkove and Pyatihatki were destroyed.

Volok is located on the eastern border of Transcarpathia.

The missile strike against Volok was the first Russian attack on a Transcarpathian target.

In the past day, hundreds of attacks have been carried out on Ukrainian military targets, including bases and ammunition depots. Russia’s Defense Ministry says more than 300 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. Many Ukrainian artillery and air defense systems have been destroyed again by Russian missile strikes.

The ministry’s explanation is further stated In the Black Sea, two caliber missiles were launched from a Russian submarine at ground targets in Ukraine.

During the war, Russia first signaled that it would launch a submarine attack against Ukraine in late April.

Most of Wednesday’s announcements by the Russian ministry were not confirmed by independent sources.

The Guardian reported that one person was killed and two were injured in what became known as the Russian RIA Ukrainian forces bomb an oil tanker in MagovkaThe self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic of eastern Ukraine is located in Russian-controlled territory.

Cover: After the rocket attack on Lviv in western Ukraine on May 3, 2022. Joe M O Bryan / Sofa Images / Light Rocket via Getty Images