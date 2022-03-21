Russia called on Ukrainian forces to hand over Mariupol by deadline

Get the Insider app Custom feed, summary mode, and ad-free experience. Download the app closing symbol Two intersecting lines form an “X”. Indicates a method for closing an interaction or dismissing a notification.

The Russian Defense Ministry called on Ukrainian forces and officials in Mariupol to surrender.

Russia said that if Ukrainian forces agreed to surrender it would open humanitarian corridors, Reuters reported.

The port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine was hit by the worst bombardment.

The Russian Defense Ministry has called on Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to lay down their arms and surrender, according to multiple reports, including from Russian state media.

And soon Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk closed the request, Reuters mentioned.

“There is no room for doubt about any surrender or laying down of arms,” ​​Vereshchuk was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian newspaper. Ukrainska Pravda. “We have already informed the Russian side of this,” he added.

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, submitted the surrender request at a Defense Ministry briefing, it was reported. Reuters.

“A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has arisen,” Mizintsev said of Mariupol. “All those who lay down their arms guarantee safe passage outside Mariupol.”

The port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine saw some of the worst attacks of the war. The city, with a population of nearly half a million people, was bombed and besieged by the Russian forces. Many left without food, water or electricity. Ukrainian officials said several civilian targets in the city were attacked by Russian forces, including a A theater that houses more than 1,000 people And the An art school housing more than 400.

Mizintsev said that if Ukrainian forces in Mariupol agree to surrender by 5 a.m. Monday, Moscow time, humanitarian corridors will open for civilians to leave at 10 a.m. Moscow time, according to Reuters.

But Ukrainian officials have repeatedly Russia has been accused of bombing supposed humanitarian corridors.

Reuters reported that Mizintsev also said that “bandits” and “neo-Nazis” were killing people in Mariupol, but he did not provide any evidence for the allegations.

“We are appealing to the hateful thieves, who are responsible for hundreds of innocent lives, and who now call themselves representatives of the official local authorities, in the unique city of Mariupol,” said Mezintsev, according to the Russian state media, RIA Novosti. CNNWe are aware that in the present situation little depends on you, since you are under the complete control of the national battalions, but we very much hope that you, including the mayor of the city, will have at least something human in you, at least a sense of pity for the civilians entrusted to you.

Mizintsev also told Mariupol officials that he was calling for surrender: “You who now have the right to a historical choice – either you are with your people, or with the bandits,” according to RIA Novosti.