Moscow said on Wednesday that a Ukrainian “sabotage” group had blown up the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline, which Russia uses to export ammonia, before launching its 15-month offensive.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that “a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group blew up the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline” near the village of Masyotovka in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Monday night. He saidHe added that civilians were wounded.

Screenshots posted on social media show up White smoke billows from the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline, which is The longest in the world The ammonia pipeline extends nearly 2,500 km.

The ministry said that some civilians were injured, adding that they “received the necessary medical care.”

Meanwhile, the governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region said on Tuesday Accused Russian forces bombed the pipeline.

Oleh Sinhopov, the governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, said in a post on Telegram that emergency services were “deployed” to the site.