Russia Announces: New, Advanced War-Bomb Bombs Coming Ahead

According to the United Aircraft Manufacturing Company, which operates as a subsidiary of state-owned arms manufacturer Rostec, this is the first time the Russian Defense Ministry has carried out an order this year. According to the CEO, the aircraft will undergo several ground and flight tests before being handed over.

Operating as part of Rostec, UAC’s most important mission is to supply the Russian Ministry of Defense with new, high-performance aircraft. We fulfilled our obligations arising from the State Security Order in a timely manner

– CEO Jurij Szljuzar said

Official renderings released show a total of two new Su-34M fighter-bombers, but the manufacturer has yet to reveal exact numbers. The summer delivery is part of a three-year contract signed in June 2020 under which the factory guarantees the delivery of 24 modernized Su-34M.

Currently, taking into account at least two fighter-bombers, the number of Su-34s produced so far reached 150 units.

The Su-34s are Russia’s most modern, fourth-generation, two-seat fighter-bomber, the first examples of which were delivered to the Russian Air Force in 2014. Despite this, Russian fighter-bombers participate in operations in Ukraine with limited operations. According to analysts, the Russian Air Force does not have enough air-to-air missiles, so Russian military aircraft rely mainly on unguided, “dumb” bombs.

These aircraft need to fly low to use unguided bombs more accurately, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have a lot of air defense systems, mainly shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles (MANPADS); These pose a serious threat to low-flying aircraft.

Russia has so far 21 pieces on Ukraine He lost From various types of Su-34s.

A cover image is an example. Cover image source: Getty Images