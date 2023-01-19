Russia allocates money allocated for pensions to the budget

Russia is national Its asset base shrank to $148.4 billion on Jan. 1, a $38.1 billion drop in a month., as the government tries to finance some of the budget deficit from this. According to the ministry, in December it spent 2.41 trillion rubles (about $35.1 billion) from a property fund built from oil revenues to cover the deficit.

The newspaper notes that since the war against Ukraine, Russia has been trying to finance an increasingly severe budget deficit by taking on significant amounts of debt and increasing its wealth fund. Asset funds built from oil revenues were originally created to support the pension system. However, the Russian government used the funds to support state-owned companies in difficult situations, including Russian Railways and Aeroflot.

According to the Russian Ministry of Finance On January 1, it stood at 7.8% of GDP, but only 87.2 billion dollars or 4.6% of GDP are liquid assets. Last February 1st, Three weeks before the invasion, the fund’s assets were $174.9 billion, or 10.2% of projected GDP.

According to the budget law, the Finance Ministry can spend an additional 4.2 trillion rubles, or about $61 billion, to cover the budget deficit over the next two years. The Ministry of Finance calculates that by the end of 2024, the liquid assets of the National Property Fund in accounts held at the central bank could decrease to 2.3 trillion rubles, or 1.4% of GDP, the lowest rate in 20 years, according to the Audit Office.

