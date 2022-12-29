December 29, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Russell Wilson ‘devastated’ Nathaniel Hackett’s ejection, ‘I wish I had played better’

Emet 33 mins ago 2 min read

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson He said today that he feels for Nathaniel Hackett, the coach who was fired yesterday, and believes he bears some responsibility for Hackett’s job loss.

“First of all, obviously, he’s upset with Coach Hackett because I think he’s a great guy, a great teacher, an amazing father, watching him with his kids, what he was able to do and how he taught us the game,” Wilson said. “This season was a season we never thought would happen the way it did. He was a guy who put all his time and effort into us as players, staff and coaches as well. I think he’s a great coach, and one of the brightest minds I’ve been around.”

Wilson said he knew he had not played as well as Hackett needed him to play.

“It’s been a crazy season, lots of injuries, tons of everything else, but the truth is, I wish I could have played better with him,” said Wilson. “I wish I could play at the standard and level that I have always played at and I know how to play at him. So what I do know is that he is flexible, he will be a tremendous coach like I said, I love him to death and everyone misses him for sure.”

The next coach will need to make Wilson play better. And if Wilson plays as poorly next year as he did this year, it will raise serious questions about whether the Broncos’ massive investment in the former quarterback he was chief can’t be repaired by any coach.

See also  Ridiculous stats from Capitals' 9-2 victory over Flyers



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

JG Watt, Arizona Cardinals defensive end, is due to retire after this season

17 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Tom Brady: “I’m going to take my time” before I decide to retire

1 day ago Emet
2 min read

Mets deal probability drops to “55%”

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

3 min read

The big game: Lavrov puts the war in Ukraine in context

20 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

US stocks drop on recession fears, and the Nasdaq closes at a fresh bear market bottom

21 mins ago Izer
2 min read

A woman’s screams of “Death of a Salesman” stopped on Broadway

25 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA images show the eerie beauty of winter on Mars

32 mins ago Izer