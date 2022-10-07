Russell Wilson deserves the blame for both Denver and Seattle

Whether or not Russell Wilson sees it that way, trading from Seattle to anywhere else will always be the biggest risk of his career. How lucky we would all be, if taking a huge leap in faith in our personal lives could also come with $124 million in guaranteed money.

But if narrative control matters to Wilson, these are rough times. The Broncos scored 15 points in their first five games and did not lead 23 points. They lost to the Colts in extra time on Thursday night It was so bad Kirk Herbstreet described their overall offensive performance as “terrible” during the broadcast. So far, most of the weight has been New Denver coach Nathaniel Hackettwith consistent references to time-management hiccups and countless choppy shots of the team’s new assistant coach who was brought in to help with these matters.

Wilson leaves the field after the Broncos dropped to 2-3 in his first season with the Broncos. Isaiah c. Downing / USA Today Sports

At some point, will the finger eventually turn to Wilson, who, in Denver, looks like a more pedestrian version than he did in Seattle? his theatrical background performances, which we celebrated as a football-watching audience (And as a printed magazine) Half the speed now, or it’s completely gone. In his attempt to throw the ball on Thursday, he had plenty of time to sit in the pocket and shrugged off an open receiver to his right, while locking the receiver guarded by one of the most intelligent players in football (Stefon Gilmore, who picked up Wilson in the red just minutes ago). This is unforgivable for a veteran midfielder with a decade of experience and perhaps tells us why his coach prefers long field goals during critical situations in the first place.

In Seattle, Wilson was always comfortably protected by the idea that Pete Carroll liked to run the ball and that infatuation somehow robbed Wilson of more opportunities to be a great player. His lack of MVP votes—not to mention actual awards—became a rallying cry, which many of us chanted (raising a hand) without a second thought. It was easier to believe that the old-school seventy was holding up Wilson than to think that Wilson might have had some limitations as a player that were so well covered schematically and backed by all of the Seahawks’ “lifeline” maneuvers, seemingly to appease him, such as the acquisition of Duane Brown and Sean McVay Tree hiring Shane Waldron.

Choose what suits you Press exhibitions In that era of football in Seattle, of which there was a lot. We were stunned by the idea of ​​Wilson being released in Denver with a system that both rejuvenated Aaron Rodgers’ career and saved Ryan Tanehill, all the while ignoring what so many of his nameless teammates, coaches and staff were up to. trying to tell us For years: Wilson isn’t blameless here. He may not be the empathetic personality we all made.

There’s still a long way to go in the 2022 season, and we’re not (yet) peeking at Wilson’s lesser Seahawks for clues on how to help Geno Smith put together 48 points in one game, when Wilson appears to be taking her about a month to do so. . We are not ready to declare Carroll the winner in the court of public opinion or offer some kind of hazard pay to Marshawn Lynch and the Boom Corps. But we’ll begin to expand the narrative beyond “Bad Coach” and wonder if the impulse to get him to Denver was driven by some of the same smoke and mirrors that led us to this place of utter disappointment on Thursday.

At this point, there are two different possibilities:

The first is that Wilson really got it wrong. that both Carol and Hackett have failed him to some degree or are now failing him.

The other is that Wilson may have underperformed with one of the best supporting actors in recent NFL history in Seattle, and he is now doing so again in Denver where, despite some serious injuries in attack, there is still a well-suited offensive line and streak. attacks. A group of skill center players better than many other teams in the NFL.

After Thursday night, there are fewer people who believe in the former. Wilson should have known that this could happen once he left the Pacific Northwest. Now, finally, it is up to him and him alone to show us what the truth is, and it has probably been this way all along.

