Russell Gage has been released from the hospital after being injured during an NFL playoff game, the team said

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has been released from the hospital after being injured during an NFL Wild-Card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, the team said.

The game was stopped with two minutes and 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter after Gage fell awkwardly after hitting his neck in a rematch at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Gage appeared to try to get up but could not and was quickly swept away by the medical staff.

“They took him to the hospital now, he’s got a concussion. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told reporters at a post-game news conference after the team lost 31-14 to the Cowboys.

When asked if Gage had movement in his limbs, Bowles replied: “His fingers were moving when he was there. I don’t know about the rest.”

On Tuesday, the team announced that Gage was “evaluated and released this afternoon after all tests came back as normal – other than the concussion he suffered during the play.”

After he was injured, Gage was surrounded by coaches and players from both teams knelt while he received medical attention. The broadcast showed Gage moving his legs as trainers provided care. He was later immobilized and removed from the field.

Gage’s injury to the field came just two weeks after a Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin devastation He suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed after a tackle during another game Monday night.

The 24-year-old was resuscitated by a medical team before an ambulance took him from the field in critical condition. He was released from the hospital last week.