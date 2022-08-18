‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star denies stealing cash from a Vegas guest



Play video content



TikTok /meggymomma

The famous drag queen denies stealing a huge amount of cash from a guest who claims the performer hoisted it straight in plain sight…moment caught on video.

Brian Watkins – who currently plays ‘Shannel’ on the Vegas show ‘Drag Brunch’ – has been accused of lifting between $500 and $700 from a woman’s bag named Meiji During a show last weekend. A video clip from the event appears to show Brian taking the money, although it is unclear how much.



Play video content





Brian — who participated in the first season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — says he didn’t take the big amount that Meggy is claiming.

Now, for the actual accusation here – Meiji made it very clear in a viral TikTok video…saying that Brian was walking around the room for some sort of gag, and eventually connected it – who had $1,300 in there for her birthday blast.



Play video content



TikTok /meggymomma

Meggie claims that Bryan rummaged in her purse and grabbed a large sum of cash – and when she confronted him about it… he kicked her out of the show, without returning any money.

Brian admits to taking some of the loot, but says it was only a few dollars in trash, not hundreds as Meiji claimed. He says the management of the place refunded the woman’s tickets and offered to pay her $700 as an apology for the goodwill…but that wasn’t enough. See also Arjun Kapoor shares photos of "Eiffel Good" with girlfriend Malaika Arora from Paris Vacation

Meiji claims to have gone to the cops about the alleged theft…but a Las Vegas Metro Police Department spokesperson tells us they have no record of the incident.