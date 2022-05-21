Runner dies after finish line collapses – NBC New York

The fire department and race officials said a 30-year-old man who ran the Brooklyn Half Marathon died after crossing the finish line Saturday morning.

Police said the runner was taken to Coney Island Hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at the lane’s finish line at around 9 a.m.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one participant after the 2022 RBC Brooklyn half race. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the runner’s family and close associates,” the New York Road Runners said in a statement.

A runner dies after collapsing at the finish line during Tweet embed half brooklyn, Tweet embed She said. The second runner to die during the race since 2014. – MylesMill May 21 2022

The New York City Fire Department has reported 17 injuries, one fatal, of runners participating in the 13.1-mile race. A total of 16 people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire department said 12 of the injured runners sustained minor or no life-threatening injuries.

Saturday’s death was the first for a Brooklyn racer in eight years. in 2014, 31-year-old runner passed away Near the end of the half marathon after the collapse.

The in-person half marathon returned on Saturday, for the first time since the pandemic, when a heat warning was enforced across the entire city. Temperatures are expected to rise to 90 degrees at the height of the day.

The runners started early in the morning, racing from the Brooklyn Museum to the Coney Island Boardwalk.