May 21, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Runner dies after finish line collapses – NBC New York

Emet 1 hour ago 2 min read
Runner dies after finish line collapses - NBC New York

The fire department and race officials said a 30-year-old man who ran the Brooklyn Half Marathon died after crossing the finish line Saturday morning.

Police said the runner was taken to Coney Island Hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at the lane’s finish line at around 9 a.m.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one participant after the 2022 RBC Brooklyn half race. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the runner’s family and close associates,” the New York Road Runners said in a statement.

The New York City Fire Department has reported 17 injuries, one fatal, of runners participating in the 13.1-mile race. A total of 16 people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire department said 12 of the injured runners sustained minor or no life-threatening injuries.

Saturday’s death was the first for a Brooklyn racer in eight years. in 2014, 31-year-old runner passed away Near the end of the half marathon after the collapse.

The in-person half marathon returned on Saturday, for the first time since the pandemic, when a heat warning was enforced across the entire city. Temperatures are expected to rise to 90 degrees at the height of the day.

The runners started early in the morning, racing from the Brooklyn Museum to the Coney Island Boardwalk.

See also  JoJo Smith-Schuster Chairs Meeting May Be Fun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Red Sox’s Johnny Gomez beats Trevor Storey’s Grand Slam

9 hours ago Emet
2 min read

High Powers Warriors Kevon Looney rally to 2-0

17 hours ago Emet
1 min read

2022 PGA Championship Leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf results today in Round Two

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Oliver Stone says Putin had cancer but is cured

53 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

A Texas mom left her phone unlocked. Then her two-year-old son ordered a 31 cheeseburger

54 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Watch Johnny Depp’s reaction when a Disney Exec was asked if the studio had enjoyed the idea of ​​paying over ‘one million alpacas’ to Pirates of the Caribbean

55 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is open to astronauts

1 hour ago Izer