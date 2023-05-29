May 29, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Rumour: Nintendo will be showing ‘an additional digital offering this year’

Ayhan 1 hour ago 1 min read

Earlier this year, we learned that E3 was again canceled after hearing several big names, including Nintendo, weren’t attending. This was disappointing news for many, as Nintendo always puts on a great live event for the event. Last year after a similar E3 cancellation, we never got the full Direct, just a partner demo. Because of this, many are wondering if Nintendo will have a live version during this year’s E3 timeframe.

according to Ethan Gash from KotakuNintendo plans to hold a “digital show” sometime this year. While the “this year” part is a bit vague, with the E3 season so close, it seems likely we’ll get a presentation soon. This can be supported by the second part of his tweet, which he says he expects more news from in the “coming weeks and months”.

Overall, the timing lines up pretty well for what the E3 season would be if it was still happening, and while this isn’t an official announcement, the news is from a reputable source. Heres I Hope We Get Not E3 E3 Direct!

