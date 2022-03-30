Rumors Report: What to expect from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and you may earn commission as an Amazon Partner and Affiliate Partner on eligible purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not affect our editorial content.

The “iPhone 14 Pro“The range may distinguish itself without any notch, A16 processor and 48MP camera. That’s what the rumors suggest the phones will look like.

The rumors about the “iPhone 14 Pro” switched from a drastic redesign to a more frequent update. However, if the rumors prove true, Apple may work to widen the gap between the standard and pro models with different designs and chipsets.

Leaked schemes It showed that Apple will keep the large bumper of the camera and the similar dimensions of the “iPhone 14 Pro” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max”. The only notable difference is the bean and slot hole used instead of the notch.

The camera bump appears to be a bit bigger in the charts, which may be due to the larger 48MP Wide Camera Rumored by Analyst Ming Chi Kuo. this camera Enable 8K video recording Capture detailed 12MP photos using a technology called pixel binning.

Reducing the edges and removing the notch may result in a Longer screen. Many rumors refer to a Pills and hole cutouts With Supply Chain Analyst, Ross Young, Bloomberg This change is supported by Mark Gorman and Twitter whistleblower DelandTech.co.

The pill-shaped slot will contain the components needed for Face ID

The improved 48MP camera and aperture are rumored to be exclusive to professional iPhone models, but that’s not all. Other leaks suggest that Apple can do it Keep the A16 processor For “iPhone 14 Pro” and continue to use A15 for standard models. everybody “iPhone 14“The models will have 6GB of RAM, but the difference in processor would be a huge departure from Apple’s usual strategy.

The rear camera outage won’t happen anywhere according to the latest leaks

Other rumors were much rarer, such as the rumor shared in July 2021 suggesting that Apple would do so The use of titanium alloy For the “iPhone 14 Pro” frame. Also, ProMotion appears can stay The iPhone is a professional feature according to Ross Young.

Initial Rumors About “iPhone 14” He Shared John Prosser It has not been repeated in recent leaks. make it The iPhone showed off without a camera bump, a single camera hole, rounded volume buttons, and several speaker holes at the base invoking the iPhone 5’s design.

iPhone 14 Pro lineup